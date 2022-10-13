Effort to find fatal shooting suspects seen throwing victim out of SUV

Police in Minneapolis put out a public appeal to identify three people believed to be involved in a fatal shooting.

Minneapolis PD issued video footage showing the three people are suspected to be involved with a fatal shooting that happened in the afternoon hours on Oct. 3, near the intersection of Fremont Ave. N. and 26th Ave. N.

The video shows the three suspects approach an SUV that was reportedly carjacked earlier in the day. A victim was pulled out of the front passenger side and thrown to the ground before the three drove off in the SUV.

You can see the video here (warning, upsetting scenes).

The third suspect. Minneapolis Police Department

The victim, a man in his 20s, appears to be unconscious when he's dumped out of the vehicle. He died two days later in a hospital.

There is also a visible bullet hole in the passenger window in the video police provided.

The SUV was found in the Ericsson neighborhood of Minneapolis about two hours after the video recorded the getaway. Witnesses told authorities they saw three males wearing masks running from the SUV after it was set on fire and exploded.

Authorities are asking if anyone can identify the people in the photos and video to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.