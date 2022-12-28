Skip to main content
Effort to help family after Christmas Eve fire destroys their home

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.

An effort is underway to help an Elko New Market family whose house was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve.

The fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with KSTP reporting fire crews arrived to find flames had already taken over most of the house.

The house belonged to Michelle Vanyo, her partner, and their three children. A GoFundMe has been launched for the family, after they lost all of their clothes, school supplies, and vehicles in the fire.

“We are gathering money to help them get through while they try to find a sense of normalcy, deal with insurance, and figure out what life is going to look like in the near future,” the GoFundMe reads.

The family was able to save their two pet guinea pigs but are still looking for their pet Chihuahua.

Michelle Vanyo told KSTP the family was decorating a Christmas tree in the basement when the fire started.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe had reached almost $6,500, surpassing its $5,000 goal. 

