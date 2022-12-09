Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

Funds are being raised for a Minneapolis boy who suffered complications from the flu and spent his 10th birthday on a ventilator at Children's Hospital.

The family of Peter Schroeder said he developed pneumonia and was taken to a hospital with low oxygen levels. On Dec. 3, his lungs continued to fill with fluid, and the decision was taken to intubate him so a ventilator could breathe for him.

A GoFundMe has raised over $41,000 of its initial $25,000 goal in a matter of days.

"He'll remain intubated for at least a week, maybe even two weeks or more," an update on the fundraiser Wednesday – Peter's birthday – stated.

"It's his birthday. Let's keep going, so that when he wakes up his parents can tell him how generous everyone has been because they love him so much, and he can stop carrying that in his small body.

"Let's keep going so that Katie and Jeremy can plan an extravagant birthday celebration for this boy when this is all behind them."

A friend of the family created the fundraiser in part due to the family facing a major financial setback with the boy's hospitalization so close to the end of the year.

"At the very least, this family is facing a medical crisis that will span two calendar years, resulting in massive out-of-pocket costs. There is already a laundry list of small expenses, everything from hospital parking to lunches from the deli. And there will almost certainly be a loss of wages, as Katie and Jeremy do not have access to enough PTO to cover what will be needed of them in terms of leave and care," the post reads.

The fundraiser reached its initial goal said the morning it was created.

Minnesota has experienced a severe flu season so far, with 1,857 people hospitalized so far this season, and 28 people dying. There have been no pediatric deaths so far, per the Minnesota Department of Health's figures as of Dec. 3.

Flu hospitalizations and school outbreaks also dropped in the latest figures, a hopeful sign that the situation is improving.