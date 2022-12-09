Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

Skip to main content
Effort to support flu-stricken Minneapolis boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

Effort to support flu-stricken Minneapolis boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

GoFundMe

The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

Funds are being raised for a Minneapolis boy who suffered complications from the flu and spent his 10th birthday on a ventilator at Children's Hospital.

The family of Peter Schroeder said he developed pneumonia and was taken to a hospital with low oxygen levels. On Dec. 3, his lungs continued to fill with fluid, and the decision was taken to intubate him so a ventilator could breathe for him.

A GoFundMe has raised over $41,000 of its initial $25,000 goal in a matter of days.

"He'll remain intubated for at least a week, maybe even two weeks or more," an update on the fundraiser Wednesday – Peter's birthday – stated.

"It's his birthday. Let's keep going, so that when he wakes up his parents can tell him how generous everyone has been because they love him so much, and he can stop carrying that in his small body.

"Let's keep going so that Katie and Jeremy can plan an extravagant birthday celebration for this boy when this is all behind them."

A friend of the family created the fundraiser in part due to the family facing a major financial setback with the boy's hospitalization so close to the end of the year.

"At the very least, this family is facing a medical crisis that will span two calendar years, resulting in massive out-of-pocket costs. There is already a laundry list of small expenses, everything from hospital parking to lunches from the deli. And there will almost certainly be a loss of wages, as Katie and Jeremy do not have access to enough PTO to cover what will be needed of them in terms of leave and care," the post reads.

The fundraiser reached its initial goal said the morning it was created.

Minnesota has experienced a severe flu season so far, with 1,857 people hospitalized so far this season, and 28 people dying. There have been no pediatric deaths so far, per the Minnesota Department of Health's figures as of Dec. 3.

Flu hospitalizations and school outbreaks also dropped in the latest figures, a hopeful sign that the situation is improving.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 1.14.12 PM
Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 1.13.11 PM

Next Up

MinneapolisChildGoFundMe
MN News

Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

unsplash school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck

No students were injured in the collision.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 12.01.44 PM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash

A post on his social media account says he'll recover.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 12.48.55 PM
MN Shopping

Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers

The company confirmed it will be open until mid-January.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 9.45.35 AM
MN News

Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

The two boys were charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

JackknifedSemiI35
MN News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

The snowfall is expected to end sometime Friday morning.

Cheetah Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

The restaurant was located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd.

internet
MN News

Internet providers to get $100M to expand coverage across Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz says it's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.

Forest Lake High School
MN News

Charges: Man left knife tucked in bathroom stall inside high school

The 42-year-old entered the bathroom Tuesday morning and left 15 minutes later.

Police tape
MN News

Woman fatally shot in Minneapolis; 23-year-old arrested

The woman in her 20s died at the scene.

318932855_566492482149686_9036958628999185261_n
MN Lifestyle

Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man

The man asked for boxes to use as makeshift shoes before the woman offered hers.

Related

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer

The media specialist has been transitioned to hospice care recently.

Lee Vang
MN News

Support for family of father, two children killed in Ham Lake crash

The crash killed a father and his children —  a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Dad charged after boy fatally shot by his brother, who found gun under pillow

Brandon Lee Mayberry is charged via warrant with second-degree manslaughter.

QuironnaYoung
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault

The 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-10-27 at 8.48.48 AM
MN News

Support for family of 10-year-old boy who died falling from tree

Robert Elmberg Jr., died after falling from a tree in Turtle Lake Township last week.

EbonyMillerUofM
MN News

U of M researcher who dreamed of becoming doctor ID'd as victim in fatal crash

Ebony Miller was 24 years old.

SuspectsWantedMpls
MN News

Effort to find fatal shooting suspects seen throwing victim out of SUV

The incident happened on Oct. 3.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened near a residential building in the Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.