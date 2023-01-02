Elderly father, dog die in Douglas County house fire

Skip to main content
An elderly man died in a house fire in Douglas County on New Year's Day, with his son injured trying to save him.

The body of Gene DeMartelaere, 85, was found in the remnants of the burned home at County Road 102 NE near Miltona, Minnesota on Sunday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the house at 9:32 p.m., with DeMartelaere's 52-year-old son Charles in an outbuilding on the property when he noticed the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Charles DeMartelaere tried to get inside to help his father, but was ultimately unable to do so "because of the smoke, heat, and flames."

The 52-year-old was treated at Alomere Hospital for smoke inhalation and later released. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found Gene DeMartelaere's body and the body of a dog on the main floor of the house.

An investigation has been launched, but police say the cause is not believed to be suspicious.

