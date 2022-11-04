Elderly resident dies after house fire in southern Minnesota

An elderly resident was found dead following a house fire in Zumbrota early Thursday morning.

According to the Zumbrota Police Department, officers responded to a fire alarm on the 600 block of 5th Street West at around 1:15 a.m. Dispatchers confirmed with a neighboring resident that smoke was coming from the home.

At the scene, officers found the home “engulfed” in smoke. They also learned an elderly resident and two dogs were inside.

The Zumbrota Fire Department then entered the home and found the resident to be unresponsive. Medical personnel performed life-saving efforts, but the resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two dogs survived and were removed from the home.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, police say.