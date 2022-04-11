Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

Skip to main content
Elementary student struck by motorcyclist passing stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

An elementary school student was struck by a motorcyclist who passed a stopped Edina school bus on Monday afternoon.

Edina Police Department says the incident happened at West 55th Street and Xerxes Avenue South at 2:44 p.m.

The southbound school bus was stopped at the intersection with its stop arm out and its flashing lights operating.

A motorcyclist heading the same direction then overtook the bus, entering the northbound lane to do so, and then struck a boy who was crossing the road.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries."

The motorcyclist has been arrested.

It is illegal in Minnesota to pass a school bus with its stop arm out and its red lights flashing.

