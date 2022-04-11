Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

An elementary school student was struck by a motorcyclist who passed a stopped Edina school bus on Monday afternoon.

Edina Police Department says the incident happened at West 55th Street and Xerxes Avenue South at 2:44 p.m.

The southbound school bus was stopped at the intersection with its stop arm out and its flashing lights operating.

A motorcyclist heading the same direction then overtook the bus, entering the northbound lane to do so, and then struck a boy who was crossing the road.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries."

The motorcyclist has been arrested.

It is illegal in Minnesota to pass a school bus with its stop arm out and its red lights flashing.