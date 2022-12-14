Elko New Market officials delay vote on bottling plant amid petition for state review

Skip to main content
Elko New Market officials to delay vote on bottling plant amid petition for state review

The Elko New Market City Council is set to vote Thursday, Dec. 15 on a proposal by California-based Niagara Bottling to construct a 425,000-square-foot water bottling plant in the city. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The Elko New Market City Council will no longer vote Thursday on a California-based company's proposal to build a water bottling plant within the small town's city limits. 

Niagara Bottling wants to invest $135 million to build the 425,000-square-foot facility in the future Park I-35 Industrial Park being developed by Ryan Companies. 

The plant would draw from the city's water supply to produce half-liter purified bottled water for customers in the Minnesota and Wisconsin markets, with about 15% of the product being distributed in the Dakotas and Iowa, according to Patrick Drinan, senior economic development manager with Niagara Bottling. 

Residents who've raised various environmental concerns about the project have petitioned the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board in hopes of stopping or slowing the plans until further environmental review can be ordered. 

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the city of Elko New Market said the City Council will not take formal action on the plans Thursday pending a determination from the state on whether or not an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) will be required to evaluate the proposal. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is currently reviewing the petition and will make a determination within 15 business days, according to the city. The DNR can request a 15-day extension to that timeline if needed. 

Presentations and public hearings related to the Niagara Bottling proposal and the broader industrial park will still proceed as planned Thursday, according to the city. 

Read more coverage on the proposal here: Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant. 

