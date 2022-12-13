Skip to main content
Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant

Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant

A California-based company is looking to bottle the city's water.

The Elko New Market City Council is set to vote Thursday, Dec. 15 on a proposal by California-based Niagara Bottling to construct a 425,000-square-foot water bottling plant in the city. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A California-based company is looking to bottle the city's water.

A proposed water bottling plant in Scott County is being met with pushback from local residents who say they've been caught off guard by a private company's big plans to draw profits from local water resources. 

California-based Niagara Bottling wants to invest $135 million to build the 425,000-square-foot facility in the future Park I-35 Industrial Park being developed by Ryan Companies in Elko New Market. 

Local leaders have touted the 119-acre industrial park as a boon to economic development, but many Elko New Market residents have expressed bitterness that efforts to draw Niagara Bottling were long kept under wraps by elected officials. 

The Elko New Market City Council is set to vote on the proposal on Thursday. 

Local residents opposing the project have cited various environmental concerns and expressed upset over how new noise, light and traffic will impact the small farming town — they're asking city officials to halt or at least slow the plans until further study can be done to evaluate potential impacts. 

Many who oppose the project have noted that a similar proposal from Niagara Bottling fell through in Eau Claire, Wisconsin earlier this year amid local opposition. 

Niagara pulled the proposal before the Eau Claire City Council could vote, but WQOQ News 18 reports the plans could be resubmitted. 

Elko New Market proposal 

Patrick Drinan, senior economic development manager with Niagara Bottling, said the Elko New Market plant would draw from the city's water supply to produce half-liter purified bottled water for customers in the Minnesota and Wisconsin markets, with about 15% of the product being distributed in the Dakotas and Iowa. 

Drinan said the facility would initially create 59 full-time jobs, but that number could double with future expansions. 

During the Elko New Market Planning Commission's public hearing last month, local residents and residents of neighboring communities took to the microphone one-by-one to express concern, and sometimes anger, at the proposal. 

The Jordan Aquifer that supplies the city's drinking water is the most extensive and continuous aquifer in the Upper Midwest, according to Dave Hume, a city consultant with LRE Water.

Hume explained aquifer levels, which are replenished by rainfall, have remained fairly steady over the past 40 years, despite increased water usage and periods of drought. 

"The bottom line is we're not seeing a decreasing trend," he said during the Planning Commission meeting. "If there is a drought, it's kind of short-lived situation and then it bounces back up because of continued recharge."

Still, residents have expressed worry over moving ahead with a project that would impact the community for generations to come. 

New Prague resident Debra Pexa said she believes the plans are short-sighted and carry the potential for serious long-term impacts. 

"It is not worth the risk," she told the Planning Commission. "Instead, this is a time we should be protecting our ground water." 

In a statement on Facebook, Elko New Market Mayor Joe Julius said he supports the plans because he believes it'll help the city achieve goals of diversifying the tax base and easing water bills. 

Julius said the added daytime workforce would also help the city attract restaurants, grocers and other amenities sought by residents. 

"I don't ask for people to change their opinions or positions, I just ask you trust us to make sure we've done to due diligence necessary in order to make a quality, informed decision on how best to proceed," he wrote. 

In addition to the Niagara Bottling plans, the City Council is set to vote Thursday on state grant applications to subsidize the project. 

Residents are planning to rally at 6 p.m. Thursday outside of City Hall ahead of the meeting. 

Next Up

image
MN News

Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant

A California-based company is looking to bottle the city's water.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 11.07.25 AM
MN Lifestyle

Facing possible closure, MN animal shelter in desperate need of funding boost

The no-kill Grant County Humane Society shelter issued an appeal for members and sponsors this past week.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim in fatal Maplewood hit-and-run

Police have also provided a description of the vehicle involved.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

MDH urges parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID ahead of holidays

MDH said children ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the updated vaccine.

ThePaintedTurtleMPRBNokomis
MN Food & Drink

New concession operator chosen to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

The Painted Turtle will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

Police note the major rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in 2022.

pexels car driving
MN News

Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet Co.

The incident happened Thursday on Hwy. 14.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Winter storm: Schools announce e-learning days, early closures, late starts

Western, central, and northern areas of Minnesota are set to be hit hard.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice warnings issued ahead of dynamic storm

The Twin Cities is under an advisory.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

2 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes stolen truck in Sartell

Police had been attempting to stop the vehicle when the crash occurred.

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

Doug Keddie was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and moved into hospice care.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 8.37.25 PM
MN Business

A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities

Big news for one of Minnesota's small towns.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Child riding bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver near Elko New Market

A 72-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested.

Braxton Sorenson
MN News

Family identifies 15-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

A GoFundMe page has been created to support his family.

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 8.09.07 AM
MN News

Search for suspect after bank robbery in Elko New Market

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police tape
MN News

Investigation launched after body found in Elko New Market street

The discovery was made Friday morning.

Braxton Sorenson
MN News

Charges: Lakeville driver didn't call 911 after fatally striking teen on bicycle

The 15-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike along a route he frequented.

310727248_109188921966444_2076680989484337705_n
MN Food & Drink

Iconic Dangerfield's Restaurant sells, with buyer planning new concept

Dangerfield's Restaurant quietly sold recently after more than 30 years in business.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 9.37.02 AM
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: Renderings offer new look at North Minneapolis amphitheater

The city-owned property spans one-mile of riverfront.