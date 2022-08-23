Ellison issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers

Crisis pregnancy centers are the subject of a new consumer alert issued by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The controversial facilities have been criticized by women's health groups and other pro-choice organizations, which allege they try to manipulate pregnant individuals out of seeking care from certified reproductive health and abortion providers.

Ellison's office say CPCs outnumber abortion clinics in Minnesota by an 11:1 ratio, though a study by Racket MN suggests the ratio could be as high as 13:1.

"Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer comprehensive healthcare, but their purpose is to prevent pregnant people from accessing that right — which sometimes they accomplish by misleading, misinforming, or deceiving people,” Ellison stated.

“All Minnesotans — including pregnant people — deserve to get accurate, medically sound information about their options from providers they can trust."

CPCs are unregulated in Minnesota, but some receive state funding and promote practices that can involve 'reversing' a medication abortion partway through.

The vast majority of CPCs have no licensed medical providers on staff and provide few, if any, medical services, according to a study by The Alliance, a reproductive rights organization.

"CPCs use deceptive and misleading practices to exploit economic insecurity and gaps in access to health care to advance their anti-abortion, anti-contraception agenda," writes The Alliance.

Ellison encouraged Minnesotans to "do their homework" and seek care from licensed healthcare professionals.

The state constitution guarantees the right to a safe and legal abortion in Minnesota, but the issue has moved to the forefront of the upcoming election following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Ellison is on the ballot in November, and his opponent will be Republican newcomer and abortion opponent Jim Schultz.

He told MPR News he supports further restrictions on abortion in Minnesota, but said he wouldn't use the attorney general's office to seek legislative changes on the issue.

However, this could change were GOP nominee Scott Jensen to win the governor's house over Democrat Tim Walz, and Republicans win control of both the House and Senate.