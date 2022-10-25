Ellison sues subcontractor accused of obstructing wage theft investigation

A Twin Cities-based construction subcontractor under investigation for wage theft is now facing a lawsuit from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court alleges construction contractor Leo Pimentel and his companies, Property Maintenance & Construction LLC and Property Maintenance & Construction Inc. (PMC), obstructed the ongoing state investigation by threatening and discouraging workers from speaking with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

The AG's office alleges Pimentel has ramped up efforts to derail the DLI investigation by "calling worker meetings" and "blaming" the investigation on employees who cooperated with investigators.

"Pimentel and PMC also blamed cooperating workers with its decision to cut worker hours," the AG's office stated Tuesday. "At the same time, Pimentel has consistently refused to provide DLI with worker information and time records, impeding DLI's investigation and preventing it from determining whether workers are owed overtime wages. PMC even attempted to shift the blame for its failure to keep accurate time records on employees in its submissions to DLI."

Scrutiny of PMC grew this spring, when an investigation by the Minnesota Reformer detailed allegations of wage theft and other labor violations at the Vikings Lakes development in Eagan .

In a statement Tuesday, Ellison accused Pimentel of "actively trying to throw wrenches into the gears" of the state's investigation by seeking to delay and impede the investigation "at every step."

"I’m taking him to court to make sure DLI can do its job," Ellison said.

The lawsuit is seeking a court order to require PMC to comply with the investigation and an injunction to prohibit further obstruction.

“If you're a worker and feel your rights are being violated, don't be afraid to contact my office or DLI," Ellison said. "We may be able to help you and you will help protect the rights of workers subject to the same practices.”