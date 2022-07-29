Ellison won't appeal ruling tossing out abortion restrictions

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office wouldn't challenge a recent judge's ruling that overturned many of the state's abortion restrictions.

Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled earlier this month that the 24-hour waiting period and two-parent notification requirement for minors, among other laws previously passed by the Minnesota Legislature, violated the right to privacy stipulated in the state constitution

Ellison's office said more than 4,000 hours, and $620,878, have been poured into defending the laws since the lawsuit was filed in June 2019.

"As Minnesota’s attorney general, I must consider the broad public interest in deciding whether to appeal any court outcome, including rulings related to the constitutionality of state laws," Ellison, who is in favor of broad access to abortion care, stated Thursday.

"The public interest includes a number of factors, including the likelihood of success of an appeal, the proper and careful use of state resources, the impact on other areas of state law, and the public’s need for finality."

Ellison is up for re-election this year, and is set to face either of Republican candidates Jim Schultz or Doug Wardlow, both of whom are anti-abortion.