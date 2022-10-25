Roseville murder suspect arrested, shelter in place order lifted

A 17-year-old murder suspect is in custody late Tuesday morning, approximately 45 minutes after authorities in Roseville ordered a shelter-in-place amid the search.

The emergency alert blared on cell phones in St. Paul and elsewhere in the Twin Cities around 10:50 a.m., describing the suspect as a 17-year-old white male.

Shortly after 11 a.m., St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter confirmed the incident occurred in Roseville near Har Mar Mall. The notice "inadvertently went out wider than intended," Carter wrote in a Tweet.

A second emergency alert at 11:15 a.m. stated the shelter-in-place is ordered in the Roseville in the area of Highway 36 and Snelling Avenue to Larpenteur Avenue and Victoria Street.

A third alert around 11:30 a.m. stated the shelter-in-place had been cancelled and the suspect was in custody.

Additional information is expected from the City of Roseville shortly.