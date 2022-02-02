Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

Authorities are are investigating the death of a employee at a workplace in Cannon Falls.

According to police, someone called 911 from Sustane Natural Fertilizer, located at 310 Holiday Avenue in Cannon Falls, at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported that an employee was pulled into a machine and was unresponsive. Cannon Falls police responded and confirmed that the 37-year-old employee was dead.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released at a later stage by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office of Southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

