Skip to main content
Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Google

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Authorities are are investigating the death of a employee at a workplace in Cannon Falls. 

According to police, someone called 911 from Sustane Natural Fertilizer, located at 310 Holiday Avenue in Cannon Falls, at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday. 

The caller reported that an employee was pulled into a machine and was unresponsive. Cannon Falls police responded and confirmed that the 37-year-old employee was dead. 

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released at a later stage by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office of Southern Minnesota. 

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Man, 32, killed in tractor incident in central Minnesota

The accident happened last Friday in Melrose Township.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man killed while working with concrete boom truck identified

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office and OSHA are investigating.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Man dies 12 days after fall from ladder in Monticello

He was injured August 4 and died August 16, according to the medical examiner.

grain bin
MN News

Man dies in grain bin incident in Wabasha

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

power lines
MN News

2 men killed in separate power line accidents in Minnesota

The incidents happened in Goodhue and Becker counties.

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 2.55.21 PM
MN News

Police: Man pinned to death at St. Paul recycling center

Few details about the incident were immediately available.

Scot Kleinendorst
MN News

Ex-NHL player Kleinendorst dies from Grand Rapids workplace injuries

Kleinendorst passed away Dec. 17 at the age of 59.

Screen Shot 2019-07-02 at 11.10.25 AM
MN News

Man dies after falling at grain elevator in Willmar

The man's identity has not been released.