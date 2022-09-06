Skip to main content
Employee profit-sharing incentive plan announced for All Energy Solar staff
Employee profit-sharing incentive plan announced for All Energy Solar staff

New program meant to strengthen employee retention and boost hiring growth

All Energy Solar, a solar installation leader in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and several other states, announced plans to roll out a company-wide discretionary profit-sharing program for every employee. The initiative lets workers more actively participate in and reap the rewards of the profitability of the business. This program will assist with employee retention as well as attract green energy talent in a changing labor market.

This new employee benefit that shares All Energy Solar’s success has been a goal for the founders of this local company since its inception. Now substantial growth and a tight labor market have spurred action to keep and gain momentum at a time when solar energy is as popular and important as it has ever been.

"What it takes to find and keep great workers has changed. We’ve been listening to what our employees have to say about why they like to work at All Energy Solar, but also asking them what could be improved," said Michael Allen, All Energy Solar's co-founder and chief executive officer. "At All Energy Solar, we're passionate about creating a cleaner, greener world, but also creating a company culture that feels engaged with sharing in its success.”

All Energy Solar reported completing its 6,000th solar panel installation project and hiring its 200th employee.

This program will impact every employee at the company and will scale as profitability grows. A goal of about 10 percent of the company's annual profits will be invested in the employee profit-sharing pool to be distributed to workers. The first year for this contribution to the fund will count for 2022, with the first payments being dispersed in 2023.

"This is an exciting time for solar and we see it in the demand from those who want to make the switch. We don’t want to turn them away simply from not having enough people to consult, design, install - all the vital roles that make solar possible," said Brian Allen, president and co-founder of All Energy Solar. "Clean energy jobs like those we offer are playing a critical role beyond our company and the local economy, we’re at the forefront of improving energy independence and fighting climate change one project at a time."

Founded in 2009, All Energy Solar has expanded considerably over the past decade since it was established by two brothers born in Minnesota. Earlier this year, the company reported completing its 6,000th solar panel installation project and hiring its 200th employee.

