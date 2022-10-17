Enbridge to pay $11M for Line 3 pipeline spills, breaches

Enbridge has been ordered to pay more than $11 million for breaches and spills from the construction of the Line 3 pipeline.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made the announcement Monday, marking the conclusion of an extensive investigation into multiple aquifer breaches on the pipeline route.

The $3.5 million in fines and $7.5 million in other penalties will go towards "payments, environmental projects, and financial assurances from Enbridge," the MPCA said.

In addition, the DNR also finalized two resolution agreements that will require Enbridge to carry out restorative work in areas of three aquifer breaches.

In a statement, Enbridge said: "We appreciate that we were able to come to agreement with the agencies and are committed to making this right."

An investigation found Enbridge violated multiple regulations and requirements that include discharging construction stormwater into wetlands and releasing drilling mud into surface waters at 12 different locations between June 8, 2021 and Aug. 5, 2021.

“At the start of this project, the MPCA issued our most stringent water quality certification to date and permits that were strong, enforceable, and protective — and this enforcement action holds Enbridge accountable for the violations that occurred during construction,” said MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler.

“We are committed to protecting Minnesota’s wetlands and streams and will continue to monitor the company’s ongoing work to return the site to its pre-construction condition.”

Attorney General Keith Ellison had previously filed one misdemeanor count against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for "appropriating state waters without a permit through construction."

His office has entered an agreement with Enbridge that has seen the company admit fault and pay a $1,000 fine. The charge will be dismissed provided Enbridge adheres to state water regulations for the next year.

“The facts that Enbridge admits today about its breach of the aquifer constitute in the State’s view a criminal violation of the law. Corporations rarely admit facts that constitute a violation of criminal law," Ellison said in a statement.

"Unless and until the Legislature changes the law, a misdemeanor is the only charge against Enbridge the State can support with probable cause under current state law. I am pleased that the agreement we have reached with Enbridge is greater than any penalty we could have won against Enbridge at trial."

The fines are detailed as follows, starting with the agreement reached between the DNR and Fond du Lac Band of Superior Chippewa and Enbridge. It addresses an aquifer breach that is just west of the Reservation:

$150,000 in funds for the DNR and Fond du Lac to conduct ongoing monitoring

$20,000 (statutory maximum) in penalty funds to the DNR

$105,000 in penalty funds ti Fond du Lac

$200,000 to Fond du Lac for water quality enhancement projects

$300,000 in financial assurance funds available to the DNR, if needed, for restoration, mitigation or monitoring

Two separate agreements were also made for two other aquifer breaches; one near Enbridge's Clearbrook Terminal and the other near the LaSalle Creek Crossing.

This agreement is an extension of 2021 fines, when Enbridge was ordered to pay a total of $3.32 million in penalties for essentially digging too deep near the Clearbrook Terminal, leading to groundwater flowing uncontrolled into the trench.

The agreement adds on $165,400 in additional groundwater mitigation funds for the Clearbrook Terminal.

The fines relating to the LaSalle Creek site includes:

$100,000 in funds to conduct ongoing monitoring

$20,000 (statutory maximum) in penalty funds

$200,000 in mitigation funds

$610,000 in financial assurance funds, if needed, for restoration, mitigation or monitoring

Enbridge will pay $2.395 million to the state and $2.625 million to complete several supplemental environmental projects in affected watersheds along the project line.

The pipeline was completed in September 2021.

Gov. Tim Walz came under increasing pressure from activists over his decision not to block construction of Line 3, which is able to carry 760,000 barrels' worth of crude oil every day, as the U.S. and the wider world has experienced more climate change-exacerbated weather disasters the past two years.

The decision to prosecute and fine Enbridge has prompted criticism from Republican Reps. Josh Heintzeman (Nisswa) and Spencer Igo (Grand Rapids), who claim the Walz Administration has been "too heavy-handed" in punishing the company for environmental damage, and claims the fines are "politically motivated."

More information on the MPCA's enforcement agreement with Enbridge's Line 3 can be found here.