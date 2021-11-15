Engine issue causes Spirit Airlines to make emergency landing at MSP

A flight headed for Orlando, Florida, from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport turned around shortly after takeoff Sunday night and made an emergency landing.

According to the Metropolitan Airport Commissioner (MAC), Spirit Airlines Flight #135 departed MSP at approximately 7:15 p.m. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported an engine issue, prompting the aircraft to be rerouted back to MSP, where it landed safely at 7:51 p.m.

The issue was initially reported to be an engine fire, but a Spirit Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News that there was not an engine fire.

First responders from the Airport Fire Department were waiting along the runway when the plane landed. The aircraft's engine was inspected and the plane taxied to Gate E2 where the passengers de-boarded.

According to FlightAware, the passengers boarded a different aircraft and landed successfully in Orlando around 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time.