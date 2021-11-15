Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Engine issue causes Spirit Airlines to make emergency landing at MSP
Publish date:

Engine issue causes Spirit Airlines to make emergency landing at MSP

The flight took off at about 7:15 p.m. and landed safely less than 45 minutes later.
Author:

Spirit Airlines

The flight took off at about 7:15 p.m. and landed safely less than 45 minutes later.

A flight headed for Orlando, Florida, from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport turned around shortly after takeoff Sunday night and made an emergency landing. 

According to the Metropolitan Airport Commissioner (MAC), Spirit Airlines Flight #135 departed MSP at approximately 7:15 p.m. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported an engine issue, prompting the aircraft to be rerouted back to MSP, where it landed safely at 7:51 p.m. 

The issue was initially reported to be an engine fire, but a Spirit Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News that there was not an engine fire. 

First responders from the Airport Fire Department were waiting along the runway when the plane landed. The aircraft's engine was inspected and the plane taxied to Gate E2 where the passengers de-boarded. 

According to FlightAware, the passengers boarded a different aircraft and landed successfully in Orlando around 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Longtime Minnetonka schools superintendent is retiring

The School Board will begin looking for a new superintendent this summer.

Related

Delta CRJ 200
MN News

Plane lands safely after engine issue on descent to Rapid City from MSP

The flight landed safely Sunday night.

Delta
MN News

Delta airliner makes emergency landing in Minnesota

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

MN News

Spirit Airlines announces new seasonal flights from MSP

Screen Shot 2019-10-14 at 9.30.10 AM
MN News

Smell of smoke in cabin prompts emergency landing in St. Cloud

The plane made an emergency landing around 7 p.m. Sunday.

MN News

Delta makes emergency landing at MSP for broken window

The flight took off at MSP and was bound for Seattle.

MN News

Spirit Airlines set to expand routes as it moves terminals at MSP

MN News

Delta flight to Minneapolis makes emergency landing

A Delta flight with dozens of Minneapolis high school students on board made an emergency landing just minutes after taking off from New York's LaGuardia Airport. The plane landed safely at John F. Kennedy Airport. No one was injured. The emergency came after the pilot smelled smoke.

MN News

Unruly passenger forces Paris flight to make emergency landing at MSP

The flight was delayed by about 90 minutes.