Entire Twin Cities is above 70% vaccination rate among 12+

All seven counties in the Twin Cities metro area have a 12-plus vaccination rate of at least 70% (meaning they have received at least one shot).

Anoka, which had been lagging behind its six metro counterparts, recently passed that threshold. Now 70.4% of residents there age 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

One Twin Cities county, Washington, as even passed the 80% mark, the first in the metro region to do so.

Here's a look at the seven Twin Cities counties and their 12-plus vaccination rates:

Washington — 80.2%

Dakota — 79.3%

Hennepin — 79.2%

Carver — 79%

Scott — 76.1%

Ramsey — 75.7%

Anoka — 70.4%

They are among the Minnesota counties with the highest vaccination rates, bested only by Olmsted County at 84.6%. Three other counties are in a similar 70-80% range, all of them in the northeast portion of the state:

Cook — 72.3%

Lake — 71%

Carlton — 70.3%

In totality, only these 11 counties (out of the state's 87 in all) have passed a 70% vaccination rate of at least one shot among the vaccine-eligible population (individuals 12 and up).

The state on Friday reported 3,661 new COVID cases and 20 newly reported deaths.