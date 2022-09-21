Evacuation at U of M's Coffman Union after bomb threat

The Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota was evacuated Wednesday evening after a reported bomb threat.

The U of M Police Department asked people to avoid the area around the union as police responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. after an individual claimed to have a bomb.

The all-clear was given at around 7 p.m., with people allowed to return to the building.

It came on the same day that multiple schools across Minnesota went on lockdown amid false active shooter reports.

Authorities say the alert Wednesday evening is not linked to these incidents.