Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

An Eveleth man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for selling a woman fentanyl before she died of an overdose.

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday. He had been convicted of 3rd Degree Murder earlier this week.

In October of last year, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, along with the Virginia and Eveleth police departments, investigated the overdose death of Brooke Miller, 33, of Virginia.

The investigation found that Miller had died of a fentanyl overdose and that Wallace had "knowingly and willfully" sold her the drug the same day she died.

“The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force wants Iron Range area residents to know that the highly dangerous and currently increasing presence of Fentanyl in our nation is also impacting our Iron Range communities,” a statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office read.

Minnesota has experienced a spike in overdose deaths in recent years, with the synthetic opioid fentanyl involved in the majority of fatalities.