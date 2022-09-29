Skip to main content
Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday.

DEA

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday.

An Eveleth man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for selling a woman fentanyl before she died of an overdose.

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday. He had been convicted of 3rd Degree Murder earlier this week.

In October of last year, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, along with the Virginia and Eveleth police departments, investigated the overdose death of Brooke Miller, 33, of Virginia.

The investigation found that Miller had died of a fentanyl overdose and that Wallace had "knowingly and willfully" sold her the drug the same day she died.

“The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force wants Iron Range area residents to know that the highly dangerous and currently increasing presence of Fentanyl in our nation is also impacting our Iron Range communities,” a statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office read. 

Minnesota has experienced a spike in overdose deaths in recent years, with the synthetic opioid fentanyl involved in the majority of fatalities.

Next Up

fentanyl
MN News

Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 10.31.26 AM
MN News

Man seriously injured after being struck by driver while skateboarding

The crash remains under investigation.

road construction
MN News

Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul

The crash remains under investigation.

Brian O'Hara
MN News

Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief

O'Hara currently serves a deputy mayor role in Newark, New Jersey.

Darbys
MN Food & Drink

Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years

The business announced it will be closing in October.

NickEngerFB
MN News

Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake

The victim's father said his son was on his way to work before the crash.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

Steven and Stacy Stearns
MN News

Murder-suicide involving husband, wife confirmed in Becker Co.

Two dogs were also found dead at the house.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.36.57 PM
MN News

Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

road construction
MN News

Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Teen charged in shooting outside of Richfield football game

Due to the age of the suspect, the case won't be made public.

Screen Shot 2020-02-06 at 9.05.08 AM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities Summer Jam no more: popular festival brought to an end

The festival noted how the land they host camping on has recently been sold.

Related

fentanyl
MN News

Minnesota saw record overdose deaths last year, driven by fentanyl

The state recorded 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021.

Andre Broussard
MN News

Hopkins man gets life for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal ODs

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County

The crash occurred on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township Friday night.

Wells Fargo
MN News

Wayzata man gets prison for arson of Wells Fargo during riots

Marc Bell Gonzales was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller
MN News

Woman, 21, charged with murder of Mankato fentanyl overdose victim

The arrest was made nearly one month after the 23-year-old's death.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Three Native Mob gang members sentenced for meth distribution, assault

The three were sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Federal court house
MN News

Hibbing man gets 66 months for sexually assaulting child in northern MN

Devon Michael Johnson, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Aaron Rhy Broussard
MN News

Charges: Hopkins man sold fentanyl that killed 11 people

He's charged with distributing the drug throughout the U.S.