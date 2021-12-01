'Everyone should really be masking up' in public, Malcolm says

Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
'Everyone should really be masking up' in public indoor spaces, Malcolm says
Updated:
Original:

'Everyone should really be masking up' in public indoor spaces, Malcolm says

The health commissioner said residents have gotten "a little bit lax" with some protective measures.
Author:

Ivan Radic, Flickr

The health commissioner said residents have gotten "a little bit lax" with some protective measures.

With hospitalizations near record highs, capacity at a perilous low and dozens of COVID deaths being reported every day, Minnesota's health commissioner issued a reminder Wednesday to the state's residents.

"At the rate of transmission we are seeing everywhere in the state, everyone — from residents of Apple Valley to Roseau to Zumbrota — really should be wearing a mask in public indoor settings," Jan Malcolm said during an afternoon media call.

Malcolm cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, which shows all 87 Minnesota counties with high or substantial levels of community transmission. In these areas, the CDC recommends every person, whether vaccinated or not, wear a face covering while in public, indoor spaces.

The county-by-county transmission rate. Red is high, orange is substantial.

The county-by-county transmission rate. Red is high, orange is substantial.

"Our state is still pretty firmly in the grip of the delta wave," Malcolm said, emphasizing the need for vaccinations first and foremost. But she also highlighted the importance of still utilizing multiple layers of protection — something that "quite frankly we've gotten a little bit lax on."

"I've had just a number of people in the last few days say, 'Gee I was in Chicago' or 'I was in DC' or 'I was here or there,' and there's a lot more mask wearing there than there is here. And why is that?" said Malcolm. 

Related: Cook County registers its first COVID-19 death of the pandemic

"Certainly we're all tired of the pandemic," she said, adding she wishes she could answer why there has been a drop-off in mask wearing.

The use of face coverings across the U.S. has waned compared to earlier this year. According to YouGov polling, about 4 in every 5 Americans said they wore a face mask while in public as of early 2021. That number plummeted to about 50% in July, but has risen to about 60% over the past two months.

Next Up

Flickr - face masks covid pole - Ivan Radic
MN Coronavirus

'Everyone should really be masking up' in public, Malcolm says

The health commissioner said residents have gotten "a little bit lax" with some protective measures.

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton believes he's the best player in baseball

"Nobody [does] the things that I do. I know that."

unsplash medical marijuana
MN News

Edibles coming to Minnesota's medical marijuana program

MDH also announced it will not add anxiety as qualifying condition.

plow, snowplow, snow
Weather MN

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

Police reveal new details about 'coordinated' Best Buy thefts

A large group stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from three Twin Cities Best Buy stores.

Seven Points exterior - 2
MN Food & Drink

New tenant revealed for former Libertine spot in Uptown

The space will combine playful art offerings with a restaurant.

white Christmas
Minnesota Life

What are Minnesota's chances of a white Christmas this year?

The Twin Cities averages a white Christmas about 3 out of every 4 years.

ilhan omar press conference voicemail screengrab 11.30.21
MN News

'You will not live much longer b***': Rep. Omar shares threatening voicemail

Omar's office received the call hours after Rep. Boebert posted her video about the MN congresswoman.

Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 11.24.09 AM
MN Wild

ESPN's 'Booger' makes fun of Wild fans' record cup snake

He's the same guy who thought the "Minneapolis Miracle" was bad for the Vikings.

brian ingram
MN Food & Drink

Woodfired Cantina closes at Keg and Case in St. Paul

Restaurateur Brian Ingram is focusing on growing his other concepts.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

giant bear
Minnesota Life

Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on MN trail camera

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area," researchers said.

Related

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Decision on school mask mandates will be up to local districts

It will not come from the health or education departments, an official said Wednesday.

Walz
MN News

'My patience level is gone': Walz calls on lawmakers to help hospital strain

The governor said only legislators can enact some of the needed measures.

wikimedia commons - minnesota zoo - CROP
Minnesota Life

MN Zoo requiring face mask for everyone ages 3 and up while indoors

The new safety policy goes into effect this weekend.

Pexels - woman grocery shopping mask covi
MN Coronavirus

CDC: Masks recommended in places with 'substantial or high' transmission

This new guidance applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

FLckr - mn state fair crowd - keithminer
MN Coronavirus

With State Fair looming, health officials offer COVID advice for large events

Crowds present a COVID risk — even if you're outdoors.

face mask
MN Coronavirus

MN health officials: Better to wear 1 mask the right way than 2 the wrong way

Wearing two masks could add protection against COVID-19, but health officials stress the importance of consistency wearing one mask that fits appropriately.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota in the midst 'truly alarming ... COVID blizzard'

Case levels have exploded in recent days.

Pexels - classroom kid teacher student raise hand - crop
MN News

MN medical groups urge K-12 schools to adopt mask requirement for all

They say it will help protect other students who can't get vaccinated or are at risk.