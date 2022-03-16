Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner.

Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.

But the charges filed against Simmons, 47, lay out in disturbing detail what authorities believe happened at the work site that morning.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Simmons will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

An autopsy found Goodermont died from multiple stab wounds to her face, neck and shoulder. A GoFundMe has been launched to support her children – three girls who "were her world," the online campaign says.

"She had such a quiet toughness about her while also having the sweetest, most thoughtful heart of anyone in the world. She would do anything for anyone at literally any time," the online fundraiser says.

It has raised more than $13,000 to this point.

Additional information from the criminal complaint is below. Note: The details are upsetting.

What the charges say

Here's what the criminal complaint alleges: