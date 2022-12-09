Ex-cop Kueng sentenced to 3½ years in prison in killing of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis Police officer J Alexander Kueng has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for his involvement in the killing of George Floyd.

Kueng previously took a plea deal in October for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the state case.

Three of the four officers involved in Floyd's death have now been sentenced in the state case. Tou Thao, who is already serving a three-and-a-half year sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, has opted for a "trial by stipulated evidence" that will see the verdict made by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. The verdict is expected by mid-February.

When Kueng was given time to speak during the hearing Friday afternoon, he gave no comment. Floyd's family also didn't provide any impact statements during the hearing.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank, who also serves as the Assistant Attorney General, said during the hearing that Kueng wasn't just a "bystander" or "rookie" in the incident.

"He and his colleagues did a disservice to other law enforcement officers by not providing medical care to George Floyd," Franks said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement following the sentencing announcement:

"The sentencing of Alexander Kueng for his role in the murder of George Floyd delivers yet another piece of justice for the Floyd family. While the family faces yet another holiday season without George, we hope that moments like these continue to bring them a measure of peace, knowing that George’s death was not in vain.”

Kueng is currently serving a three-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights. The state sentencing will be served concurrently, Judge Cahill ruled. As part of the plea deal, Kueng had an aiding and abetting second-degree murder charge dismissed.

Kueng was one of the officers at the scene of the arrest of Floyd, along with Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane and Thao on May 25, 2020 near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was found guilty in both the state and federal cases. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for murder, and 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights, sentences which he is serving concurrently.

Lane was sentenced in the state case to three years in prison in September. He is also serving a two-and-a-half year federal sentence concurrently.