Skip to main content
Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Lane took a plea agreement earlier in the state case.

Hennepin County Jail

Lane took a plea agreement earlier in the state case.

Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Lane was sentenced on Wednesday. He is also serving a 2½ year sentence in a federal case where he was found guilty in violating Floyd's civil rights. 

The former officer will serve the state sentence concurrently with the federal sentence in a federal prison, according to court documents.

Judge Peter Cahill said the shorter sentence Thomas received – below the 41-57 month presumptive sentence – was because he played a "less culpable role" in Floyd's death, being the only officer at the scene who expressed concern over Floyd's treatment.

Along with former officers Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, Lane was at the scene of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on May 25, 2020. Lane and Kueng were seen on body camera footage holding Floyd down by the lower half of his body while Chauvin was on his neck. 

The only concern raised during the arrest came from Lane, who asked Chauvin "should we roll him on his side?" When Chauvin said no, Lane replied: "I am worried about excited delirium or whatever."

Lane also was the only officer to get in the ambulance with Floyd on its way to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for Floyd's murder, and 20 years in prison for the federal case. He is serving both sentences concurrently.

Kueng was sentenced to three years and Thao was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights. Both ex-officers also face state charges for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial is expected to begin on Oct. 24.

Next Up

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Lane took a plea agreement earlier in the state case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 2.42.14 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's smallest bat species under review for endangered status

Tricolored bats are declining rapidly.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 7.18.30 AM
MN Weather

Here are the largest hail reports to NWS Twin Cities Tuesday night

River Falls got hit by some massive hail Tuesday night.

15023280003_855bb1dcbe_k
MN News

Police: Man jumped on train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

The rock train had just left St. Cloud when the suspect jumped aboard.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found dead after 'exchange of gunfire' with Minneapolis police

The incident happened at a house in Northeast Minneapolis, with a witness saying the man had shot himself.

0
MN News

Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

The fire at Carter's Red Wagon Farm left three buildings a "total loss."

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 4.39.15 PM
MN Food & Drink

A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery

Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will be debuting their new beverages this week.

22-0914 Harmonia Rendered Views1024_1
MN Business

Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

1644 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2022
MN News

Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim

The shooting happened after an altercation took place outside of a business.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 10.41.44 AM
MN Music and Radio

Ordway to bring free livestream orchestra concert to Rice Park

There's a new way to enjoy local performing arts in downtown St. Paul.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN News

12 charged with racketeering over downtown cellphone theft crime ring

Prosecutors allege one of the suspects is nicknamed "the iPhone man."

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle has been impounded, but the driver has not been located.

Related

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Thomas Lane pleaded guilty in May and has already been sentenced in a separate state case.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Thomas Lane, cop involved in arrest of George Floyd, released on bail

Lane's bail was set at $750,000.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

The former Minneapolis police officer appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin sentenced to over 20 years for violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

He already is serving 22½ years in prison after he was found guilty of murder charges in a state case.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.28.52 AM
MN News

Three ex-officers charged with aiding, abetting in killing of George Floyd

They join Derek Chauvin in being charged over the 46-year-old's death.

George Floyd
MN News

Bodycam transcript reveals what was said between ex-officers, George Floyd

The attorney for ex-officer Thomas Lane has asked for the charges against him to be dismissed.

YouTube - Derek Chauvin sentencing livestream
MN News

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd's murder

The judge said it was based on Chauvin's abuse of a position of power and cruelty shown to Floyd.

lane-kueng-thao - edit
MN News

Trial of 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's death delayed to 2022

This comes after the U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against the officers last week.