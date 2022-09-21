Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Lane was sentenced on Wednesday. He is also serving a 2½ year sentence in a federal case where he was found guilty in violating Floyd's civil rights.

The former officer will serve the state sentence concurrently with the federal sentence in a federal prison, according to court documents.

Judge Peter Cahill said the shorter sentence Thomas received – below the 41-57 month presumptive sentence – was because he played a "less culpable role" in Floyd's death, being the only officer at the scene who expressed concern over Floyd's treatment.

Along with former officers Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, Lane was at the scene of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on May 25, 2020. Lane and Kueng were seen on body camera footage holding Floyd down by the lower half of his body while Chauvin was on his neck.

The only concern raised during the arrest came from Lane, who asked Chauvin "should we roll him on his side?" When Chauvin said no, Lane replied: "I am worried about excited delirium or whatever."

Lane also was the only officer to get in the ambulance with Floyd on its way to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for Floyd's murder, and 20 years in prison for the federal case. He is serving both sentences concurrently.

Kueng was sentenced to three years and Thao was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights. Both ex-officers also face state charges for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial is expected to begin on Oct. 24.