Ex-frat members convicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

Skip to main content
Ex-frat members indicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

Ex-frat members indicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

The incident left Daniel Santulli without the ability to see, hear and walk.

Photo courtesy of Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain

The incident left Daniel Santulli without the ability to see, hear and walk.

Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted in connection to the hazing that caused permanent brain damage, blindness and paralyzation to a Minnesota teen.

Court documents filed on Friday in Boone County, Missouri show that a grand jury indicted Ryan Patrick Delanty and Thomas Andrew Shultz in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli, from Eden Prairie. The two are former fraternity members of Phi Gamma Delta and face felony charges of hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. In addition, Shultz also faces a felony-level charge for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. 

Warrants for Shultz's and Delanty's arrests were issued on Friday.

Earlier this month, a third former fraternity member was charged with misdemeanor-level counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and possession of alcohol by a minor. Boone County Court documents identify him as Alec Wetzler. 

Bring Me The News previously reported that Santulli was pledging to the fraternity in October 2021 before he went into cardiac arrest from being forced to drink a 750 milliliter bottle of vodka in an apparent hazing incident. He now is unable to see, hear or walk, according to the family's lawyer, David Bianchi.

Santulli suffered alcohol poisoning at the time and his blood alcohol content was registering at 0.486 — six times the legal limit. 

“It’s as horrible as it could possibly be and (have him) still be alive,” said Bianchi, who's part of a Miami firm that specializes in hazing cases. “It’s the worst fraternity hazing injury ever in the United States. We’ve been doing these cases for 30 years. I know the landscape of hazing. I know the defense lawyers who defend the fraternities. And everyone agrees this is the worst ever.”

The Columbia Missourian reports that Shultz concealed text messages from investigators to obstruct the prosecution of Delanty. Shultz was formerly known as the vice president and treasurer of the fraternity.

Court documents also show that Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father," and required the teenager to drink the alcohol provided by Wetzler. Video footage inspected by investigators found that the bottle of vodka was taped to Santulli's hand.

Days after Santulli was found unconscious and taken to the hospital, he was removed from the ventilator and started breathing on his own but "was unresponsive, unaware of his surroundings, unable to communicate and had a significant injury to his brain," according to the lawsuit.

Court records show that Santulli's family settled with about 24 defendants in a civil lawsuit. Two additional fraternity members, Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi, have been added to the lawsuit. Warrants have also been issued for the aforementioned men, according to court documents.

Last month, Bring Me The News reported that the university was intending to impose sanctions on 13 students for their involvement in the incident. According to the university, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prevents the university from providing details about the disciplinary decisions. However, university sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.

The university said all of those who are sanctioned will be provided "due process," including the option to contest the proposed sanctions at a hearing and the opportunity for appeal.

In addition, the university also stated that it is conducting a review of campus behavior, "including, but not limited to, alcohol consumption, drug use, hazing and sexual misconduct."

Phi Gamma Delta chapter at the University of Missouri has a "long and sordid history" of violations and alcohol abuse, dating back to when the seniors in the frat were freshmen and going through the pledging process, the lawsuit states. The chapter has since been closed at the university.

Next Up

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Ex-frat members convicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

The incident left Daniel Santulli without the ability to see, hear and walk.

The Sheridan Room
MN News

Sheridan Room in Northeast Minneapolis to close

The restaurant, formerly known as the Modern Café’, had been open since 2015.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Trial for 2 ex-Minneapolis cops moved to October

The trial for J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao has been moved multiple times at this point.

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

The standoff began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 9.10.22 PM
MN News

Arizonan ID'd as man killed by falling tree at Minnesota resort

A tree came crashing down on a camper during a severe storm Monday night.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 3.47.02 PM
MN News

Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside McDonald's.

minneapolis police
MN News

Court finds Minneapolis 100+ cops short of mandatory minimum

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Mayor Jacob Frey failed to meet his legal duty to hire more officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

Two Harbors City Council meeting on June 20, 2022.
MN News

Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

289508639_338229998494750_1116200813276798607_n
MN News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

The 24-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man in Uptown.

Shan Fiorenza
MN News

Charges: Rochester football players assaulted opposing coach

The opposing coach was knocked unconscious, according to charges.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 21

The subvariant BA.5 is expected to replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant strain in the coming weeks.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 anchor Gia Vang leaving Minnesota for California TV job

Vang's last day at KARE 11 was Friday, June 17.

Related

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Discipline for 13 Missouri students after hazing left Minnesotan with brain damage

University sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

MN native 'unresponsive' after alleged hazing; family sues frat

He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.468 after being pressured to drink a bottle of vodka, the lawsuit says.

crutches
MN News

Eden Prairie company to pay $95K to woman fired because she was on crutches

The woman says she was fired because she needed crutches after having knee surgery.

residence inn 1
MN News

Charges: Husband killed wife inside Eden Prairie hotel room

Ryan Charles Rooney, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment.

residence inn 1
MN News

Police find woman dead, man with 'significant injuries' in Eden Prairie hotel

Police do not believe the incident was random.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 10.34.48 AM
MN News

Police trying to identity man who robbed bank in Eden Prairie

The bank was robbed by the man in mid-October.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 8.40.04 AM
MN News

At least one killed in rollover crash on I-494 in Eden Prairie

Traffic cameras show a commercial truck upside down off the road.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Charges: Eden Prairie man falsely applied for COVID relief, fled to Colombia

He applied for more than $2 million in COVID relief loans