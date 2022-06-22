Ex-frat members convicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted in connection to the hazing that caused permanent brain damage, blindness and paralyzation to a Minnesota teen.

Court documents filed on Friday in Boone County, Missouri show that a grand jury indicted Ryan Patrick Delanty and Thomas Andrew Shultz in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli, from Eden Prairie. The two are former fraternity members of Phi Gamma Delta and face felony charges of hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. In addition, Shultz also faces a felony-level charge for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Warrants for Shultz's and Delanty's arrests were issued on Friday.

Earlier this month, a third former fraternity member was charged with misdemeanor-level counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and possession of alcohol by a minor. Boone County Court documents identify him as Alec Wetzler.

Bring Me The News previously reported that Santulli was pledging to the fraternity in October 2021 before he went into cardiac arrest from being forced to drink a 750 milliliter bottle of vodka in an apparent hazing incident. He now is unable to see, hear or walk, according to the family's lawyer, David Bianchi.

Santulli suffered alcohol poisoning at the time and his blood alcohol content was registering at 0.486 — six times the legal limit.

“It’s as horrible as it could possibly be and (have him) still be alive,” said Bianchi, who's part of a Miami firm that specializes in hazing cases. “It’s the worst fraternity hazing injury ever in the United States. We’ve been doing these cases for 30 years. I know the landscape of hazing. I know the defense lawyers who defend the fraternities. And everyone agrees this is the worst ever.”

The Columbia Missourian reports that Shultz concealed text messages from investigators to obstruct the prosecution of Delanty. Shultz was formerly known as the vice president and treasurer of the fraternity.

Court documents also show that Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father," and required the teenager to drink the alcohol provided by Wetzler. Video footage inspected by investigators found that the bottle of vodka was taped to Santulli's hand.

Days after Santulli was found unconscious and taken to the hospital, he was removed from the ventilator and started breathing on his own but "was unresponsive, unaware of his surroundings, unable to communicate and had a significant injury to his brain," according to the lawsuit.

Court records show that Santulli's family settled with about 24 defendants in a civil lawsuit. Two additional fraternity members, Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi, have been added to the lawsuit. Warrants have also been issued for the aforementioned men, according to court documents.

Last month, Bring Me The News reported that the university was intending to impose sanctions on 13 students for their involvement in the incident. According to the university, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prevents the university from providing details about the disciplinary decisions. However, university sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.

The university said all of those who are sanctioned will be provided "due process," including the option to contest the proposed sanctions at a hearing and the opportunity for appeal.

In addition, the university also stated that it is conducting a review of campus behavior, "including, but not limited to, alcohol consumption, drug use, hazing and sexual misconduct."

Phi Gamma Delta chapter at the University of Missouri has a "long and sordid history" of violations and alcohol abuse, dating back to when the seniors in the frat were freshmen and going through the pledging process, the lawsuit states. The chapter has since been closed at the university.