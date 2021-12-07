Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing
Publish date:

Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing

She was last seen December 1.
Author:

Facebook

She was last seen December 1.

A 42-year-old Minneapolis woman has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 1, according to a flyer being shared widely on social media. 

Christine Beeson was last seen Dec. 1 in Minneapolis "with the intentions of heading to Bayfield, WI for a visit" before she was due to return to Minneapolis for a flight out of town on Dec. 12. 

The missing person flyer says Beeson "never made it to Bayfield," though she was last known to be a driving a white 2008 Volkswagen EOS convertible with Minnesota license plate 336-WAC. 

She is described as being 5'7'', 130 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a beauty mark on the left side of her face. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

According to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire athletics website, Beeson played for the UW-Eau Claire women's ice hockey team the early 2000s. Her LinkedIn confirms that she played hockey there after graduating from Totino-Grace in the late 1990s. 

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911 or contact Minneapolis police at 612-673-5705. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

Screen Shot 2021-12-07 at 1.52.22 PM

Next Up

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with injury

The Hopkins native was hurt during Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.

Mercer ATV accident fundraiser
MN News

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.

Nolan Sprengeler - muskie record - nov 2021
Minnesota Life

Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

The muskellunge he caught on Nov. 22 weighed a whopping 55 pounds, 14 ounces.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in MN is the 2nd in as many weeks

All four teenage COVID-19 deaths in the state have been reported in the past two months.

Anil Menon
Travel

Minnesota native named to NASA's new astronaut class

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

Get your hands on some classic Broadway signage, train-themed decor and more.

Christine Beeson
MN News

Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing

She was last seen December 1.

art shanty projects
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects to return to Lake Harriet this winter

The festival has made some creative changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, MN projects $7.7B surplus

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.

amelia huffman
MN News

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman named interim chief of the Minneapolis PD

She lives in Uptown and has been with the MPD for 27 years.

Related

Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather,
MN News

Girl, 10, missing from central Minnesota is found safe

She was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-01-04 at 6.59.03 AM
MN News

Sheriff: 14-year-old Shoreview girl missing since New Year's Day

She was last seen around 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Screen Shot 2021-09-15 at 9.39.10 AM
MN News

Woman, 23, missing from Bemidji since Monday morning

She was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Alicia Anne Lewis
MN News

Police concerned for missing St. Cloud woman's wellbeing

She was last seen Monday, April 12.

robina nia smith - minneapolis
MN News

Minneapolis police ask for help finding vulnerable woman who is missing

She was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2021-01-21 at 1.57.10 PM
MN News

Missing woman found dead in north Minneapolis

The 63-year-old's body was found three days after she was reported missing.

Screen Shot 2020-10-27 at 6.37.16 PM
MN News

Crystal police on the lookout for missing 'endangered' 17-year-old

The teenager was last seen Monday.

Eric Ryan Nelson
MN News

Vulnerable adult found safe after going missing in Minneapolis

He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Saturday.