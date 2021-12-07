Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing

A 42-year-old Minneapolis woman has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 1, according to a flyer being shared widely on social media.

Christine Beeson was last seen Dec. 1 in Minneapolis "with the intentions of heading to Bayfield, WI for a visit" before she was due to return to Minneapolis for a flight out of town on Dec. 12.

The missing person flyer says Beeson "never made it to Bayfield," though she was last known to be a driving a white 2008 Volkswagen EOS convertible with Minnesota license plate 336-WAC.

She is described as being 5'7'', 130 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a beauty mark on the left side of her face.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire athletics website, Beeson played for the UW-Eau Claire women's ice hockey team the early 2000s. Her LinkedIn confirms that she played hockey there after graduating from Totino-Grace in the late 1990s.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call 911 or contact Minneapolis police at 612-673-5705.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Minneapolis Police Department for more information.