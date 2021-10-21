October 21, 2021
Ex-Minneapolis cop Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

Minnesota DOC

Updated:
Original:

Ex-Minneapolis cop Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

Justine Ruszczyk Damond's fiancé said he forgives Noor.
Author:

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was resentenced Thursday after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned his third-degree murder conviction in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. 

Judge Kathryn Quaintance, who presided over Noor's trial in 2019 when he was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Ruszczyk Damond's July 15, 2017, death, sentenced 36-year-old Noor to 57 months. 

He'll receive credit for 908 days he's been in custody. 

Quaintance sentenced Noor to the high end of the presumptive sentence, which was between 41-57 months. She said this harsher sentence was justified because he endangered his partner, a bicyclist and other residents in the area when he shot Ruszczyk Damond out of his squad car window. 

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

Prosecutors asked for 57 months because this case is more serious and unique compared to other manslaughter cases and was Noor was a serving police officer. He "wore the badge" prosecutor Amy Sweasy said, adding that he broke the social contract and shot his gun in the "misguided belief of his own defense."

While Noor's attorney Thomas Plunkett sought 41 months, asking the judge to consider who Noor was and not his actions that night. He compared Noor to Ruszczyk Damond and said he became a police officer because he wanted to give back to his family and the community. Plunkett also cited Noor's exemplary behavior in prison. 

Prior to the sentencing, family members provided victim impact statements. Ruszczyk Damond's fiancé Don Damond gave his via Zoom. He said she would have forgiven Noor for his "inability to manage your emotions that night." Damond said he has chosen to forgive Noor too.

Noor spoke briefly during the hearing. He said he's "grateful" for Damond's forgiveness and apologized for the pain he caused the family. 

Noor, 36, in 2019 was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Ruszczyk Damond on July 15, 2017, marking the first time in state history that a police officer was convicted of murder in connection with an on-duty incident. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

He was given 12 1/2 years in prison, a sentence based solely on the third-degree murder charge — a crime that involves acting with a "depraved mind, without regard for human life."

But Noor appealed the murder conviction. The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and Noor appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court. 

Last month, the state Supreme Court tossed out Noor's murder conviction and his sentence because the statute doesn't fit the case. The court sent the case back to the district court, saying Noor must be resentenced only on the second-degree manslaughter conviction.

Next Up

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Coronavirus

Vaccine clinic to be held ahead of Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Stones are in town on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

minnesota house of representatives
MN News

Minnesota House will continue hybrid operations, require masks in 2022

The Speaker of the House announced the plans in a memo to members and staff on Thursday.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

The latest data from the health department.

autumn larson settlement
MN News

Minneapolis committee OKs $45K payout to woman shot by police during riots

She was hit in the face with a "less lethal" projectile while she was in her car trying to leave the protest.

SNOW
Weather MN

What NOAA's winter outlook says about Minnesota

A moderate La Niña winter is expected.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Liquor store that has become shooting hotspot seeking to move

The area surrounding Merwin's Liquors has been beset by crime in recent years.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

Justine Ruszczyk Damond's fiancé said he forgives Noor.

Related

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop Noor sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison

Noor was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Justine Damond.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Appeals court upholds Mohamed Noor's conviction in Justine Damond's death

It's not clear if Noor will appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Mohamed Noor moved to prison in other state for 'safety reasons'

He was sentenced last month for the murder of Justine Damond.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

What happened at Mohamed Noor's pre-trial hearing?

The former Minneapolis officer pleaded not guilty in the killing of Justine Damond.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

What's the latest with the Mohamed Noor trial?

The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with the murder and manslaughter of Justine Damond.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Supreme Court tosses Noor's 'depraved-mind murder' conviction

He will be resentenced, but only on the manslaughter conviction.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Mohamed Noor guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of Justine Damond

The 10-person jury began deliberations Monday afternoon.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Decision to limit media access in Noor trial causes uproar

Journalists and media outlets are "vehemently" opposing the judge's ruling.