Ex-cop sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane sentenced to 2½ years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Thomas Lane pleaded guilty in May and has already been sentenced in a separate state case.

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights in a federal case linked to the May 2020 incident.

A judge sentenced Lane to 30 months in prison on Thursday. 

According to court records, Lane's attorney Earl Gray had previously requested the sentence be 27 months. In contrast, prosecutors asked for over five years in prison. 

In February, Lane was found guilty by a jury in the same case. He was originally charged with failing to provide medical care to Floyd while former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. In addition, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were also found guilty of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Lane already pleaded guilty and agreed to a sentence of three years in a separate state case associated with Floyd's death. Kueng and Thao have a trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 24 regarding the state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. 

Lane will be officially sentenced in the state case on Sept. 24.

Bring Me The News reached out to Lane's attorney for comment. 

