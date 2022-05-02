Ex, new girlfriend charged with attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist

Two people have been charged with the attempted murder of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Lenway: her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend.

Lenway, 33, was left in a critical condition after the shooting outside the FamilyWise family support center at 3036 University Ave. SE. in Minneapolis on April 20. She was shot in the arm and in the neck, with the latter causing major internal injuries including a perforated lung, but she should survive.

Charged with 1st-degree, premeditated attempted murder are Timothy Amacher, 41, who is listed as a Taekwondo Master at the White Bear Lake studio of World Taekwondo Academy, and his girlfriend Colleen Larson, 24, who charges say pulled the trigger.

Lenway was at FamilyWise to pick up her 5-year-old son, of whom Amacher is the father. Amacher was inside FamilyWise with their son when Lenway was shot by Larson.

The complaint notes that Amacher has restricted access to their son, limited to supervised visitation only, and contact between Amacher and Lenway was prohibited.

Surveillance video shows Lenway waiting in her vehicle outside FamilyWise when a new black Dodge Ram without a license plate showed up. A woman, later identified as Larson, gets out wearing all black, a hood, gloves, and a medical mask and hides behind a fence until Lenway gets out of her vehicle.

She then approached Lenway from behind. According to the criminal complaint, a witness saw Larson run up behind Lenway in a parking lot and "put an object to [Lenway's] neck." The witness then heard "two bangs."

"The suspect ran away as [Lenway] staggered and grabbed her neck," the complaint says.

Amacher was initially questioned but not arrested, stating that he believed Lenway's shooting must be to do with her work for MPD, but also spent much of the interview claiming he was a victim of the family court.

Workers at the family center suggested that the shooter could be Larson, who they knew as Amacher's girlfriend.

Amacher neglected to mention among the vehicles he owns a 2022 black Dodge Ram, which matched the description of the vehicle seen in the surveillance video.

Further investigation eventually led police to the St. Paul home shared by Amacher and Larson, where a gun matching the one used in Lenway's shooting was found.

It emerged that Amacher's and Lenway's relationship "involved domestic violence and extreme harassment and stalking behavior by Amacher over the last few years."

"Between 2019 and 2022, Amacher made ten reports to police that Victim and her boyfriend were abusing the child. All the reports were deemed unfounded. During one investigation, the child told a social worker that Amacher had instructed him to lie about being abused."

Police also learned that in February, Amacher had propositioned one of his friends to kill Lenway for $50,000.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.