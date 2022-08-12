Study: Excessive drinking cost Minnesotans almost $8 billion in 2019

The study was published by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Pixabay

Excessive drinking costs Minnesotans nearly $8 billion in 2019, a state study found.

According to a study from the Minnesota Department of Health published Thursday, Minnesotans lost $7.85 billion in 2019 due to excessive alcohol consumption, with the loss falling primarily on the government, health insurance providers and employers.

Three-quarters of the loss is attributed to a dip in productivity, both at home and at work. Decreased productivity came from absenteeism, premature death and incarceration caused by excess alcohol consumption.

The study also pointed to medical costs associated with drinking. While around 3% of inpatient hospital treatments in 2019 were associated with alcohol consumption, it accounted for 35% of healthcare costs.

“The financial burden is staggering, and of course there are additional psychological and societal impacts and harms in addition to those measured here. It’s important that we acknowledge these impacts and find ways to mitigate them,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement.

The study estimated that excessive alcohol consumption cost each Minnesota resident an average of $1,383, or $2.86 per drink.

Other costs associated with drinking in the study included crime, motor vehicle crashes and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.