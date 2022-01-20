Exchange of shoes sold online results in theft, shots fired

The victim had initially arranged to sell a pair of shoes to the suspect on an online marketplace.

Police are investigating after what started as an exchange of goods sold online ended with a robbery and shots fired Wednesday evening.

According to an alert sent by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called to the 6200 block of 65th Ave North at around 7:30 p.m. on report of a robbery.

The victim said they had arranged to meet someone via an online marketplace to sell them a pair of shoes. When the person arrived, they took the shoes and started running.

The victim attempted to chase the suspect, but another suspect appeared and fired shots at the victim, according to the alert. The victim was not injured.

Officers have not yet located either of the two suspects, and the incident remains under investigation.

A number of cities have "Safe Swap Spots" in Minnesota, which residents are encouraged to use as places to exchange goods and reduce the risk of theft.

In Hennepin County, there are Safe Swap Spots in the following locations (open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Sheriff's water patrol, 4141 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, MN, 55384

Enforcement services division, 9401 83rd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN, 55445

Public Safety Facility, 401 South Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 55415

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters