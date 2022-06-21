Skip to main content
Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man was up to 100 feet off the ground and suffering from heat exhaustion.

Credit: Greg Gjerdingen via Flickr

A man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from a restricted area at Quarry Park in Waite Park on Sunday afternoon. 

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Tuesday saying the 43-year-old St. Cloud man was yelling for help, unable to stand up or walk on his own, while perched atop a restricted granite rock pile that was 80-100 feet high. 

Rescuing the trespassing man required multiple fire departments and a technical response team that used a basket and ropes to lower the man from the granite pile. 

The man, who was cited for being in a restricted area, was then taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for heat exhaustion. 

"The granite rock piles at Quarry Park are restricted areas and very dangerous for anyone to be on," the sheriff's office said. "If individuals are found in restricted areas at Quarry Park, they will receive citations for violating this ordinance."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

