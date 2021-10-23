October 23, 2021
Explosion destroys house in Cambridge, 5 injured

Credit: Lynzie Kelly

Publish date:

Explosion destroys house in Cambridge, 5 injured

The explosion occurred early Saturday morning on the 33000 block of Hillary Circle.
Author:

An house explosion in Cambridge Saturday morning left five people injured. 

The explosion occurred at a residence on the 33000 block of Hillary Circle at around 5:30 a.m. 

EMS was called to the scene, where a total of five residents were injured. One resident had to be extricated by from the site by the Cambridge Fire Department after they were trapped by the structure's collapse. 

None of the injuries were critical, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. 

Lynzie Kelly, who lives near the site of the explosion, explained to Bring Me The News what she heard and saw. 

"There was a loud explosion that sounded like a transformer blew, or a clap of thunder. I opened my window to hear outside and heard a woman screaming. We ran outside to find other neighbors also in the street. We looked over and saw the house was demolished but no flames or smoke," Kelly said. 

"Police and fire arrived and began removing debris from one corner of the garage. We later learned there was a person trapped but survived. The Cambridge Fire Dept and Isanti Fire Dept are now removing rubble from the area, including numerous propane tanks."

Authorities have not disclosed what caused the explosion. 

Next Up

Cambridge house explosion
MN News

Explosion destroys house in Cambridge, 5 injured

The explosion occurred early Saturday morning on the 33000 block of Hillary Circle.

MAHMOUD MOHAMED HAMADA
MN News

Charges: Lyft driver sexually assaulted woman in her home

The defendant is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Pixabay - black bear
MN Sports

Black bear bites professional baseball player in western Wisconsin

The former MSU-Mankato star was bitten in his back.

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Alert over armed carjackers targeting Lyft and Uber drivers in Minneapolis

Police issued a citywide alert on Friday.

mickey moore driver's license shared
MN News

Beleaguered Ward 9 city council candidate loses Strib endorsement

Mickey Moore has faced questions in recent days about where he actually lives.

CDC biohazard scientist health work
MN News

New clue may explain how rare tropical disease sickened Minnesotan

The disease, known as melioidosis, killed 2 people earlier this year.

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

MN lawmaker encourages donations for locals charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

"They are a good family!" Sen. Mark Koran wrote Friday.

money
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: Mastering the spiritual parts of money

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

Previously, only students were required to be vaccinated.

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

Walz says Minnesota will start administering J&J, Moderna booster shots

Pfizer/BioNtech booster shots had already been approved.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."

Related

Screen Shot 2019-10-23 at 7.40.30 AM
MN News

Explosion levels house but man crawls out mostly unharmed

The explosion happened Tuesday morning in Paynesville.

MN News

1 killed, 1 badly burned in house explosion south of Hastings

The explosion was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

MN News

Woman killed in Wisconsin home explosion, husband injured

The explosion could be heard from 15 miles away, a neighbor said.

MN News

1 dead in Superior house explosion, investigation continues

The explosion happened around 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2019-06-19 at 6.55.35 AM
MN News

Passenger killed in crash on Highway 95 in Cambridge

A vehicle turning left at an intersection was broadsided.

MN News

Man dies 2 weeks after house explosion near Hampton

The man's wife died in the Feb. 5 explosion.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Passenger ejected, killed after truck hits tree in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 200 block of Thomson Road early Monday morning.