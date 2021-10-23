Explosion destroys house in Cambridge, 5 injured

An house explosion in Cambridge Saturday morning left five people injured.

The explosion occurred at a residence on the 33000 block of Hillary Circle at around 5:30 a.m.

EMS was called to the scene, where a total of five residents were injured. One resident had to be extricated by from the site by the Cambridge Fire Department after they were trapped by the structure's collapse.

None of the injuries were critical, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

Lynzie Kelly, who lives near the site of the explosion, explained to Bring Me The News what she heard and saw.

"There was a loud explosion that sounded like a transformer blew, or a clap of thunder. I opened my window to hear outside and heard a woman screaming. We ran outside to find other neighbors also in the street. We looked over and saw the house was demolished but no flames or smoke," Kelly said.

"Police and fire arrived and began removing debris from one corner of the garage. We later learned there was a person trapped but survived. The Cambridge Fire Dept and Isanti Fire Dept are now removing rubble from the area, including numerous propane tanks."

Authorities have not disclosed what caused the explosion.