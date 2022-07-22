Explosion, fire at Duluth house leaves one injured

A fire that followed a report of an explosion injured one person and caused major damage to a house in Duluth Thursday morning.

The Duluth Fire Department received a report of an explosion and possible fire at 9:44 a.m., with crews sent to a house at 514 N 18th Ave. E., where they found heavy black smoke coming from the building.

The man who owned the house was already outside and had injuries resulting from the fire, with the road blocked off as firefighters set about extinguishing the blaze.

There was nobody else found in the house, with the owner suffering minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the garage area following efforts by crews to prevent it from spreading, but a vehicle parked inside it sustained major damage. The rest of the house also sustained major smoke damage.

"Initial damage estimates are $35,000 to the structure and $55,000 to the contents," the Duluth Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.