Explosion reported near Hastings; man airlifted to hospital

A man is in a serious condition in a hospital after a reported explosion near Hastings.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the possible explosion at 3:09 p.m., and learned on the way that the victim was "self-transporting" himself to a hospital.

Responders managed to intercept the victim near Hastings Civic Arena, where he was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Unconfirmed information shared on police scanners, and reported by Southeast Metro Fire News, suggests the explosion happened on the 19800 block of Rhoda Avenue in Welch, and that the victim sustained injuries that may include the partial loss of his arm.

This remains to be officially verified however, with more details expected to be released at a later stage.