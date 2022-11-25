Skip to main content
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

The driver was more than four times the legal limit.

Chaska Police Department

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit.

"Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"

The legal limit is 0.08. The driver blew a 0.334.

According to the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University, a BAC of 0.30 to 0.34 is extremely dangerous: "If you are still conscious, you are in a stupor. You likely have no comprehension of where you are or what you are doing. There have been numerous cases of alcohol poisoning and death in this range of BAC. You are in need of medical help."

Chaska PD say the driver will be charged with a gross misdemeanor, noting that a judge ordered the man to remain in custody with a $12,000 cash bail/bond. He cannot be released until there is zero alcohol in his blood.

Police did not say where the DWI arrest occurred. 

