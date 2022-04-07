Extremist from Texas gets 4 years for firing rifle during Minneapolis riots

Sherburne County Jail

A Texas man, a self-described member of the violent anti-government extremist group known as the "Boogaloo Bois," has been sentenced to four years for firing into Minneapolis' 3rd Police Precinct during the civil unrest that followed the police murder of George Floyd.

Ivan Hunter, 24, previously pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge after admitting to traveling from San Antonio to Minneapolis, where along with other Boogaloo Bois members he obtained an AK-47 assault rifle.

He then "blindly fired 13 rounds into the entryway" of the 3rd Precinct on May 28, 2020, the night the building was abandoned by police and subsequently burned down.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, there were other people inside the building when the shots were fired, with Hunter's actions caught on surveillance video.

The shots he fired caused around $85,000 in damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and upon returning to Texas he made several references on social media to engaging in violence while in Minneapolis.

During a traffic stop in Texas on June 3, Hunter was found in possession of six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style rifle that were attached to a tactical vest he was wearing. Three semi-automatic rifles were also found in the rear of the vehicle, along with two loaded pistols.

Investigators also learned days later that Hunter had an online affiliation with fellow Boogaloo Bois member Steve Carrillo, who murdered a federal officer during riots in California on May 29, 2020.

Hunter's involvement in the May 2020 riots followed warnings from local officials that "provocateurs" from outside of the Twin Cities were joining the riots to sow chaos.

The Boogaloo Bois are a loosely organized Libertarian, anti-government extremist group, and the name has popped up in several criminal investigations in Minnesota recently.

A Boogaloo Bois member from New Brighton, who was seen carrying guns during the May 2020 riots along with a fellow member from North Carolina, was last month sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group Hamas.

In January, a Boogaloo Bois member from St. Cloud was sentenced to 2 years for firearms offenses, with the criminal complaint revealing he also discussed plans for violence against law enforcement and an attack on the Minnesota State Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 17, 2021.