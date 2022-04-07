Skip to main content

Extremist from Texas gets 4 years for firing rifle during Minneapolis riots

The 24-year-old fired 13 rounds at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.
Ivan Hunter

A Texas man, a self-described member of the violent anti-government extremist group known as the "Boogaloo Bois," has been sentenced to four years for firing into Minneapolis' 3rd Police Precinct during the civil unrest that followed the police murder of George Floyd.

Ivan Hunter, 24, previously pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge after admitting to traveling from San Antonio to Minneapolis, where along with other Boogaloo Bois members he obtained an AK-47 assault rifle.

He then "blindly fired 13 rounds into the entryway" of the 3rd Precinct on May 28, 2020, the night the building was abandoned by police and subsequently burned down.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, there were other people inside the building when the shots were fired, with Hunter's actions caught on surveillance video.

The shots he fired caused around $85,000 in damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and upon returning to Texas he made several references on social media to engaging in violence while in Minneapolis.

During a traffic stop in Texas on June 3, Hunter was found in possession of six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style rifle that were attached to a tactical vest he was wearing. Three semi-automatic rifles were also found in the rear of the vehicle, along with two loaded pistols.

Investigators also learned days later that Hunter had an online affiliation with fellow Boogaloo Bois member Steve Carrillo, who murdered a federal officer during riots in California on May 29, 2020.

Hunter's involvement in the May 2020 riots followed warnings from local officials that "provocateurs" from outside of the Twin Cities were joining the riots to sow chaos.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Boogaloo Bois are a loosely organized Libertarian, anti-government extremist group, and the name has popped up in several criminal investigations in Minnesota recently.

A Boogaloo Bois member from New Brighton, who was seen carrying guns during the May 2020 riots along with a fellow member from North Carolina, was last month sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group Hamas.

In January, a Boogaloo Bois member from St. Cloud was sentenced to 2 years for firearms offenses, with the criminal complaint revealing he also discussed plans for violence against law enforcement and an attack on the Minnesota State Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 17, 2021.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 6.50.06 AM
MN Sports

Ex-Vikings QB's son Aidan Bouman enters NCAA transfer portal

Bouman was a gunslinger at Buffalo High School in Minnesota.

Ivan Hunter
MN News

Extremist from Texas gets 4 years for firing rifle during Minneapolis riots

The 24-year-old fired 13 rounds at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Pixabay - black bear
Minnesota Life

Black bear spotted in Bloomington; likely 'passing through'

There have been several reported sightings.

Grocery shopping
MN News

St. Cloud man gets prison for $4.2M food stamp, COVID assistance fraud

The business owner devised a scheme to defraud the SNAP program over a three-year period.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 3.47.29 PM
MN News

Capuchin monkey stolen from car outside Maplewood grocery store

An appeal has been issued for its return.

asas bakery facebook
MN Food & Drink

Bakery moves into former Sassy Spoon space in Minneapolis

The bakery is known for its bagels, loaves and bialys.

animal humane society youtube screengrab
Minnesota Life

Anonymous donor gives Animal Humane Society $1M

It'll go toward construction of a new adoption and care campus.

plymouth stolen vehicle dog april 2022
MN News

Car with puppy inside stolen from Twin Cities gas station

It happened early Tuesday at a Holiday station.

karen wells amir locke mother april 6 2022 fox 5 ny
MN News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' after charging decision

The officer who killed Locke will not face criminal charges in his killing.

Eric Gramentz
MN News

New Ulm police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child

The 43-year-old is being held in a neighboring jail.

mndot camera bong bridge april 6 2022
MN Weather

Duluth cancels school as 'messy' storm hits North Shore

One community reported 12 inches of snow.

Related

riot
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to arson that destroyed business during riots

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty Sept. 25 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Wells Fargo
MN News

2 MN men charged with burning Wells Fargo bank during Minneapolis riots

The building was targeted while protesters demonstrated outside the nearby 5th Police Precinct.

Flickr - Target corporate headquarters - Seppt 2020
MN News

St. Paul man gets more than 8 years in prison for arson, riot at Target HQ

The unrest happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media in August 2020.

Target headquarters
MN News

Richfield man charged with burning Target HQ during latest unrest

The 24-year-old has been charged with arson.

George Floyd
MN News

Charges: Boogaloo Bois member fired 13 rounds into Minneapolis 3rd Precinct

The Texas resident allegedly traveled to Minneapolis in May to participate in the riots.

mn state capitol january 17 2021
MN News

Charges: 'Boogaloo Bois' member from St. Cloud plotted attack on State Capitol

The 27-year-old is facing federal firearms charges.

Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 11.49.44 AM
MN News

Man pleads guilty to setting fire to St. Paul health store during 2020 riots

The 20-year-old set fire to hand sanitizer in the Midway store.

Garrett Ziegler
MN News

Long Lake man gets 5 years for firebombing courthouse during May riots

The 25-year-old and an accomplice threw Molotov cocktails into the Dakota County courthouse.