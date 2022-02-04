All 50 passengers and six crew members were uninjured when a Sun Country flight en route to Minneapolis from Las Vegas was forced to turn around and land due to a mechanical issue.

According to the Minnesota-based airline, Sun County Flight 110 returned to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas shortly after takeoff – at approximately 3:18 a.m. CT Friday – and wound up stopping on the runway due to the plane's right landing gear malfunctioning.

A preliminary incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration says the Boeing 737 landed and the landing gear "collapsed," with FOX 5 in Las Vegas describing it as a "hard landing."

"Las Vegas Emergency Response personnel responded to the aircraft and all 50 passengers and six crew members were safely deplaned via an airstairs before being transported to the terminal. At this point there is no report of injuries," Sun County announced.

Sun Country says its emergency response plan has been activated and they are working with local authorities and the NTSB.

“We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew,” said Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker. “We will then fully investigate this incident to understand what happened.”

