FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel

Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. 

The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."

At 6:17 a.m., the FAA provided another update and ordered airlines nationwide to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, there is "no evidence of a cyberattack" but President Joe Biden has ordered a full investigation. 

