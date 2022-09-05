Fair-goers threw items at Sweet Martha's as it closed early on Saturday

Skip to main content
Fair-goers threw items at Sweet Martha's as it closed early due to Saturday incident

The fair was forced to close early due to a shooting, brawl, and panic.

Credit: Daniel X. O'Neil, Flickr

As the Minnesota State Fair began to close early due to the disturbance that included a shot being fired Saturday evening, customers in line for Sweet Martha's Cookies grew angry.

Sweet Martha's, the best-selling stand at the State Fair every year, has its busiest of its three locations at Carnes Avenue, close to where the incident that sparked panic and a major police response happened.

But as Sweet Martha's employees closed down the stand in response to the police's evacuation order, those still waiting for their fix of chocolate chip cookies grew irate – with some throwing items at the building.

A spokesperson for the company told Bring Me The News that they took immediate action to close as the chaotic scenes unfolded nearby as it was "not safe for our employees to remain open."

"But things were thrown into our building as we closed the windows at our Carnes Avenue location," the company added.

"This included unhappy customers reaching in and grabbing our cones to throw and another hurling their beverages into our building."

No Sweet Martha's employees were injured as a result.

Police revealed on Sunday that a single gunshot was fired and someone sustained a wound to their leg shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened within 15-20 feet of "dozens" of police officers who had been responding to the Midway area due to an early brawl between several participants.

Sweet Martha's Cookies
Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 7.33.35 PM
