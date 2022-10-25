Skip to main content
Family home severely damaged by fire in Maple Grove

Family home severely damaged by fire in Maple Grove

The fire sent a huge plume of smoke into the air.

Maple Grove Fire Department

The fire sent a huge plume of smoke into the air.

A family home in Maple Grove was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

Neighbors helped the residents evacuate the two-story home at 9660 Vagabond Lane after fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m., sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Responders arrived at the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames, with crews using a "blitz" attack with large hose lines on the rear of the house.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 9.27.03 AM
4
Gallery
4 Images

Heavy fire prevented firefighters from entering the property prior to the initial knockdown of the blaze, with the Maple Grove Fire Department saying there were "extreme fire conditions" in the basement and walkout basement.

There was also heavy fire in the attic that required knocking down from a ladder tower.

Crews were able to enter and begin extinguishing the interior around 3 p.m., with the fire under control at 3:30 p.m.

At this time, no point of origin or cause for the fire has been identified, though it was initially called in as a deck fire.

Next Up

tree
MN News

10-year-old boy dies after falling from tree

The tragic accident happened in Walker, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 9.26.48 AM
MN News

Family home severely damaged by fire in Maple Grove

The fire sent a huge plume of smoke into the air.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 8.48.43 AM
MN Food & Drink

Butcher shop Clancey's closes Linden Hills store, moves to bigger location

It's opening in the site of the former Grand Cafe.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 6.24.50 PM
MN News

Two men stabbed to death at St. Paul sober home identified

One was a handyman at the house while the other was a resident.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 8.06.03 AM
MN News

'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

The child was found safe.

1
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

Hennepin County water patrol
MN News

Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka

Few details are available about the discovery.

image
Minnesota Life

Why does it sometimes smell like poop in the Twin Cities during fall?

Here's smelly science of the Twin Cities' autumnal stink.

image
MN News

Minnesota’s eighth grade math scores plummet to lowest point in 30 years

The first national test data since the onset of COVID-19 reveals deep learning loss across the country.

Smash park
MN Lifestyle

Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

The venue is expected to open next year.

Corn pit
MN News

Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction

Brooklyn Park police were called to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 1.54.25 PM
MN News

Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument

The suspect and victim have lived in adjoining apartments for over a decade.

Related

312308554_422423006731455_1463519743123875546_n
MN News

Historic Maple Grove Village Hall damaged in fire

The building was used as primary offices for the city from 1939 to 1975.

312265273_422423096731446_8276689321560616807_n
MN News

Vehicle of interest identified in Maple Grove Village Hall fire

Police said a vehicle of interest was captured on camera.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Death reported following house fire in Maple Grove

The severity of the fire prevented immediate rescue efforts.

Screen Shot 2020-12-01 at 8.14.16 PM
MN News

Crews battle massive fire at business in Maple Grove

The fire broke out Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2020-01-10 at 6.13.38 AM
MN News

One dead after house fire in Maple Grove

The blaze broke out on Thursday evening.

FeDh7pUWAAg3NMd
MN News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

The fire burned early Sunday morning at a longtime Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery.

Maple grove fire
MN News

5 youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

Police say it's being investigated as a possible arson.

Maple Grove house fire
MN News

Maple Grove family loses pets in 3-alarm Christmas house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.