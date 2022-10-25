Family home severely damaged by fire in Maple Grove

A family home in Maple Grove was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

Neighbors helped the residents evacuate the two-story home at 9660 Vagabond Lane after fire broke out at around 2:30 p.m., sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Responders arrived at the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames, with crews using a "blitz" attack with large hose lines on the rear of the house.

Heavy fire prevented firefighters from entering the property prior to the initial knockdown of the blaze, with the Maple Grove Fire Department saying there were "extreme fire conditions" in the basement and walkout basement.

There was also heavy fire in the attic that required knocking down from a ladder tower.

Crews were able to enter and begin extinguishing the interior around 3 p.m., with the fire under control at 3:30 p.m.

At this time, no point of origin or cause for the fire has been identified, though it was initially called in as a deck fire.