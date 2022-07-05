Skip to main content
Family identifies 15-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Family identifies 15-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

A GoFundMe page has been created to support his family.

Braxton Sorenson, 15, died Friday, July 1 after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle in southern Scott County. Courtesy of GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support his family.

A boy killed Friday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike near Elko New Market has been identified as 15-year-old Braxton Sorenson. 

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near Zachary Ave. and 260th St. E. in Cedar Lake Township, west of Elko New Market. 

A 72-year-old Lakeville man, who allegedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to striking Braxton, was arrested at the scene, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. 

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Braxton's family. 

"We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from our church family, friends, civil air patrol and family that have been by our side to process everything that has happened," the fundraiser reads. "Through this we have heard so many memories of Braxton and how much he shared Christ with others and loved to fly." 

Braxton served as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol; an auxiliary, non-profit organization of the U.S. Air Force. He leaves behind three younger siblings — ages eight, three and one. 

On Sunday, the service at Prior Lake Baptist Church was dedicated to Braxton. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Next Up

Braxton Sorenson
MN News

Family identifies 15-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

A GoFundMe page has been created to support his family.

McKinley Phillips
MN News

Woodbury man sentenced to life for killing wife as her kids watched movie

A jury found McKinley J. Phillips, 40, guilty in less than 24 hours last week in Washington County.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Severe storms in South Dakota could blast into Minnesota Tuesday

Storms are blasting through northern South Dakota Tuesday mid-morning.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.19.07 AM
MN News

Missing Minnesotan's boat washes ashore on island in middle of Atlantic

Joseph Matthew Johnson has been missing since November.

Boom Island
MN News

8 injured as gunfire erupts during July 4th celebrations at Boom Island

"Several" victims are in critical condition, a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 7.01.29 AM
MN News

Fireworks likely cause of garage blaze in Hugo

The fire fortunately didn't spread to the house.

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Police obtain 'valuable information' in search for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin

The 6-year-old is still missing following the death of her mother by suicide.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving 18-year-old in western Minnesota

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

2 women stabbed during parking lot brawl in St. Cloud

Police are searching for another woman in connection with the attack.

Screen Shot 2022-07-04 at 10.02.43 AM
MN News

One killed in St. Paul house fire

Two firefighters were injured as they battled the blaze.

police lights
MN News

A year later, man arrested over fatal drive-by shooting in northern MN

The 34-year-old victim died on July 5, 2021.

fireworks-gad76f1de1_1280
MN News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

The city wants people to submit complaints online instead.

Related

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Child riding bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver near Elko New Market

A 72-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested.

Arianna Vos
MN News

Charges: Driver was drunk, high in head-on crash that killed 19-year-old woman

The young woman killed in the crash was a college student studying zoology.

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

92-year-old driver killed in rural Scott County crash

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-14 at 7.32.27 AM
MN News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative called the incident "the unthinkable."

Eagle Lake beach
MN News

3-year-old girl identified as victim of Minnesota lake emergency

A fundraiser has been launched to help the girl's family.

denny dempsey
MN News

Burnsville priest identified as bicyclist killed in Rosemount

The church says he was doing what he loved: riding his bike.

Shillingford
MN News

Charges: Fitness worker went to 70-year-old's home, killed him with gunshot to arm

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case.