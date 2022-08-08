Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen.

Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.

According to police, after initially agreeing to go to a hospital for an evaluation, Hansen allegedly ran into a kitchen and grabbed a knife as they waited for an ambulance. He was found by officers in a nearby back yard, with officers unsuccessfully attempting to "TASE" Hansen.

Officers then opened fire, claiming Hansen "physically threatened them with the knife" while in "close proximity to the deputies."

The shooting is now under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Hansen's family is criticizing police for the manner of its response.

One of Hansen's siblings wrote on Facebook: "They did not need to shoot my brother 6 times. This is not called for why do police do this, my brother was suffering he was hurt they did not help him."

Hansen was originally from the Faribault area, but according to FOX 9 was living with his uncle in Otsego at the time of his death.

Family members told the station that he had been struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues – though he'd been sober for around a year. They also questioned how he was able to grab a knife while deputies were at the scene.

The Minnesota BCA has not made a public statement as of Monday morning regarding the shooting. It's not known at this time whether the deputies involved were wearing body camera.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.