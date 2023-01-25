Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

A family of three sustained minor injuries in a highway crash involved a young bull moose in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said the collision happened near the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve west of Melrude in Ellsburg Township on Highway 53.

Authorities said the family sustained "very minor injuries." The moose did not survive.

"This is one lucky family!" the rescue squad wrote.

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Ellsburg Fire-Rescue, Virginia Ambulance and Armory Shell Towing all responded to the scene.