Skip to main content
Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

A moose can weight up to 1,500 pounds.

Courtesy of St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

A moose can weight up to 1,500 pounds.

A family of three sustained minor injuries in a highway crash involved a young bull moose in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. 

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said the collision happened near the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve west of Melrude in Ellsburg Township on Highway 53. 

Authorities said the family sustained "very minor injuries." The moose did not survive. 

"This is one lucky family!" the rescue squad wrote. 

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Ellsburg Fire-Rescue, Virginia Ambulance and Armory Shell Towing all responded to the scene. 

Next Up

image
MN News

Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

A moose can weight up to 1,500 pounds.

snow, plow
MN Weird

Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

Voting is open until Feb. 3.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 10.04.12 AM
MN News

Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit

The suspects are seen on MnDOT cameras attempting to flee law enforcement.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists

There are first time nominations for Shawn McKenzie and Ann Ahmed.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's four remaining state-run COVID testing sites to close

All of them will be closed for good by Sunday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

The officer is in a stable condition, police say.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area around the 3100 block of Karth Rd.

BNSF train
MN News

Man who died after being struck by train is identified

The incident remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 5.21.07 PM
MN News

18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive.

JoshuaBuhlWashingtonCo
MN News

Charges: Oakdale man set house on fire, killing 5 cats

Joshua Buhl reportedly set the fire to "get law enforcement's attention," a complaint states.

UptownTargetGoogle
MN News

Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target

Police were called to the store on a report of someone breaking in.

Ariyah Lewis
MN News

Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 in St. Paul

Ariyah Lewis was last seen on January 20 near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-07-15 at 1.57.28 PM
MN News

Teen badly injured in violent collision with bull moose

The 17-year-old girl survived but suffered numerous injuries.

Canadian National train
MN News

Driver killed in collision with freight train in northeastern MN

The victim is a 56-year-old man from Culver, Minnesota.

image
MN News

Girl, 16, killed in collision with dump truck on southern MN highway

The deadly crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 14.

MN News

1 dead, 4 injured in collision on east-central Minnesota highway

A family of four was in a Chrysler minivan involved in the crash.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

State Patrol
MN News

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

There were two fatal crashes in Minnesota on Monday.

MN News

1 killed in crash involving Cadillac, Ford pickup near Sauk Centre

A 33-year-old man died in the crash.

road closed, detour
MN News

Fatal crash involving teens in construction zone on Highway 36

The crash happened in a closed-off construction zone, according to the State Patrol.