Family of U of M grad in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

The family Kyle Wong hopes to have him transferred to a facility in Colorado after an August hit-and-run.

The family Kyle Wong hopes to have him transferred to a facility in Colorado after an August hit-and-run.

After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment.

On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.

The crash remains under investigation, according to a GoFundMe set up by Wong’s sister, Alyssa Wong, of Minneapolis.

Wong suffered a severe traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash and is currently in a coma. While in the hospital, he has shown signs of progress including breathing on his own and moving his arms and legs. 

Wong’s family hopes to send him to a specialized rehabilitation facility in Colorado. But after finding out insurance wouldn't cover it, they set up a GoFundMe to raise money to cover the expenses.

“If anyone knows our family, you know that we do not like asking for help and publishing this GoFundMe is very uncomfortable for us,” Alyssa Wong writes.

“However, we want the best care possible for Kyle and acknowledge that the road to recovery will be a long one. These funds will help support getting Kyle to Colorado and lighten the burden of his medical expenses for the unforeseeable future.”

Wong graduated from the University of Minnesota’s College of Biological Sciences in May, prior to which he played in the University of Minnesota concert band.

He was supposed to start a new job two days after the crash.

The fundraiser had reached more than $96,000 from more than 1,000 donors as of Thursday morning. It has a goal of $120,000. 

