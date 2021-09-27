September 27, 2021
Family reveals horrific details after violent assault of St. Cloud State swimmer
Family reveals horrific details after violent assault of St. Cloud State swimmer

No arrests have been made.
The vicious assault of a 20-year-old member of St. Cloud State's swim team is preparing to undergo facial reconstructive surgery after an attacker allegedly kept punching him in the face even when he was unconscious. 

Chadwick Waldrop's family says he heard a female screaming for help outside his home in St. Cloud around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 18. He went outside and asked if everything was OK, at which point he was told by his alleged attacker to mind his business. 

His family says Waldrop turned around to go inside when was attacked from behind and knocked to the sidewalk, causing him to hit his head on the concrete and knock him unconscious. 

According to his family, the man who attacked Waldrop is a St. Cloud State athlete. Citing "several eyewitnesses," Waldrop's family says the attacker "proceeded to punch and beat him in the head and face." Waldrop suffered extensive injuries:

  • Broken nose in four places
  • Multiple facial fractures
  • Two black eyes
  • Superficial hemorrhaging in the eyes
  • Broken teeth
  • Multiple cuts
  • External and internal bruising of his face and head
  • Broken tooth punctured his mouth that required 30 stitches

The attacker and a woman who was at the scene then allegedly "dragged Chad's unconscious body around his home trying to find a place to hide him," ultimately "breaking into his home through the unlocked back door" where they "left him for dead drowning in his own blood." 

According to SCSU, the St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an “off-campus incident” between a student-athlete and a student on Sep. 18.

“SCSU takes these incidents seriously. Safety is a top priority. The student-athlete has been suspended from the team as SCSU investigates,” a tweet from the school read.

The department called the investigation “very active.”

The student’s parents have also started a change.org petition calling for the arrest of the student-athlete. Nearly 5,000 people have signed the petition. 

A doctor told Waldrop's family that "his face looks like a jigsaw puzzle," according to a GoFundMe that has been launched to help cover medical expenses. 

The assault has ended Waldrop's competitive swimming career and his junior year of college, which he'll miss entirely while he recovers. 

