Family: St. Paul man was killed by attacker as he returned home from work

A St. Paul man killed in the city's North End on Tuesday night was arriving home from work when he was robbed and shot, according to family members.

Family members have identified the victim as 22-year-old Alex Becker.

"On his way home from work, where he was recently promoted, he was attacked," Becker's aunt Hidy Hammarsten shared in an online fundraiser. "He was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother."

The GoFundMe Page is raising support for Becker's mother, Tara, his stepfather, Morgan, and his father, Tim.

Tara Becker issued an appeal to find her son's killer, posting the following on Facebook:

"Someone knows something somewhere. Alex was the kindest soul, he had the purest heart. This is the epitome of senseless. He would have handed over everything he had, they didn't need to take him from his family. Please help us find the monsters who did this."

"My whole world ended yesterday," she wrote in an earlier post. "Nothing will ever be the same again. Someone murdered my son when we was walking home from work."

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. late Tuesday night and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed any details of the circumstances surrounding Becker's death.

The city is experiencing a record-high number of homicides this year, with 40 incidents recorded as the year's end approaches. There were 38 homicides in 2021 and 35 incidents in 2020 — both set the record at that time.

"Alex was a gentle, young man who spent his free time playing video games with his younger brothers, watching movies with his sister, and helping his friends and parents in any way he could," the GoFundMe states."Never a mean word to say about anyone, he truly tried to see the good in everyone."