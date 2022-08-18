Skip to main content
Family's tributes to mother killed by partner in St. Paul murder-suicide

The 30-year-old was killed by her partner, who then killed himself.

Relatives of the mother killed by her partner in a St. Paul murder-suicide have been paying tribute following the shocking incident Tuesday evening.

Ka Lor, 30, was shot dead by her partner Yia Xiong, 33, who then killed himself at their home in St. Paul's East Side, with the couple's five young children – aged 2-9 – at home at the time.

The incident prompted a post by Violence Free Minnesota, which memorializes the victims of intimate partner homicide in Minnesota.

The WoMen's Rural Advocacy Program says Lor is the 14th person killed by an intimate partner in Minnesota in 2022.

Relatives and members of the Hmong community have also been reacting to the news, with Lor's sister Paj Huab Lor posting on Facebook: "Rest in peace my dear sister Ka Lor. You did not deserve what you went through yesterday night.

"You were the best mom to your children and the best sister and daughter anyone could ask for. You did everything for your children and stood your ground. We all miss you and wish this wasn't real."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help pay for the funeral costs of both Xiong and Lor, with the Hmong MN Council sharing the fundraiser on its Facebook page.

Any money left over that isn't used to conduct traditional Hmong funerals for the pair will be used to support their five children and getting them ready for school.

It's the second murder-suicide involving a Hmong family in the Twin Cities this summer, following the deaths of Yee Lee, Molly Cheng, and their three children in June.

KARE 11 reports that local organization Transforming Generations is working in the Hmong community to intervene and prevent possible family crises.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

