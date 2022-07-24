Fans riot after Kid Rock show at ND State Fair is canceled

Fans expecting to see Kid Rock perform at the North Dakota State Fair became disorderly Friday when the show was canceled last minute.

Following delays, the fair, which began Friday in Minot, posted on social media that severe weather, including strong winds and lightning, meant the sold-out show needed to be canceled.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department made the announcement to fans in the stands.

Videos posted to Twitter from people at the concert show fans yelling and throwing drinks in response to the announcement.

TMZ also reported that one person got up on stage before being tackled by security.

Kid Rock posted on Twitter that he was “SO PISSED OFF” about the cancellation.

The fair stated that ticket holders would be refunded. According to the Bismarck Tribune, tickets sold for $65 each.