Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat

Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat

Nothing of concern was found at the jail after a sweep of the area.

Nothing of concern was found at the jail after a sweep of the area.

Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

In light of the threat, a security perimeter was established around the jail on 34th Street South, and the facility went into lockdown.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Red River Regional Drone Team and the Fargo Police Department’s bomb dog to conduct a safety sweep of the jail. Nothing of concern was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident is currently under investigation.

“If you have a family member or friend currently incarcerated, rest assured the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do everything within its power to ensure their safety,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to call (701) 241-5800.

