Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze

The first sign of winter weather in the Twin Cities prompted dozens of crashes.

Minnesota 511

The first appearance of winter weather on Twin Cities roads Friday evening led to more than 100 crashes across the metro.

Below is a look at the Minnesota 511 traffic report at around 10:20 p.m. as light snow passed through the east metro, combining with plunging temperatures to create slick conditions on the roads.

A combination of moisture and freezing temperatures will often lead to many crashes, but it always seems particularly pronounced when it happens early in the season after months of dry conditions.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 117 crashes in total, 33 spinouts, and four jackknifed semis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 10.26.24 PM

There were multiple crashes and spinouts on I-94, I-694, and I-35E in particular.

One of those, the Minnesota State Patrol says, proved fatal. The driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west on I-694 at White Bear Avenue lost control and rolled into the right ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest next to the on-ramp from White Bear Ave. to west I-694.

The driver was killed in the incident. He has been identified as 41-year-old Logan Sova, of Stillwater. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

A 34-year-old woman passenger in the car, who was wearing a belt, was uninjured.

